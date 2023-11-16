Baldur’s Gate 3 player astounded after discovering new location 400 hours in

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player was left astounded after discovering a new location in Act 1’s Forest with 400 hours in the game.

Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 has been nothing but an absolute success. The CRPG saw massive amounts of acclaim both critically and socially and was a hot topic on the internet upon its release. Players fell in love with the sheer amount of content available within the game and the way players had the freedom to do whatever they wanted.

Across its 3 main acts players should expect a pretty lengthy playthrough, especially if they’re looking to complete side quests and really flesh out their character. In order to complete all that’s on offer players have to explore the entirety of the map, making sure to not miss the fantastic content on offer.

In fact, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player was left astounded that after 400 hours of playing, they had still missed out on an area within the game’s first act.

BG3 player astounded by new location 400 hours in

Reddit user HashtagTSwagg reported that they had only just discovered a new location in the game’s first act. With 400 hours in Baldur’s Gate 3, they finally managed to discover the Harper’s Stash near the Nautiloid Ship. This area can be quite a difficult trek to find, as players need to climb up a specific mountain in order to reach it.

Swagg was grateful they had found the location, as they were amazed by the fantastic loot on offer.

“This area has such good loot! How did I miss it before this!? The Guidance amulet is worth it alone, a free d4 on skill checks is super helpful. The amount of stuff I still apparently have to explore after 2 full playthroughs and half a dozen that’ve made it to Act 2 is amazing,” the player recounted.

With the game being released for quite a while now it’s likely everything has been discovered, however with the devs constantly patching the game, who knows what the future might hold.