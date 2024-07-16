Baldur’s Gate 3 is a truly gigantic game and it’s impossible to see everything in a single playthrough. Still, after close to 1,000 hours it’s astonishing players are continuing to find new stuff.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was one of the biggest success stories in gaming history. The 2023 Game of the Year, cracking Steam’s top 10, and reviewing insanely well are just some of the game’s feats.

It eclipsed developer Larian Studios’ expectations in every way and as a result, has built up a massive community of players. You’d think between all the folks playing they’d have seen or at least heard of everything Baldur’s Gate 3 has to offer.

Article continues after ad

Reddit user JustFrameHotPocket has proven those suppositions wrong by revealing some new information they’d missed in nearly 1,000 hours of gameplay. One of which might be Baldur’s Gate 3’s best merchant, and not just because they’re adorable.

Article continues after ad

The player did share some information on how to get around failed checks for a trapped chest and that’s useful, but the really important thing here is what came next. “The rat in the Lower City prison is a merchant and…. Sells potions of universal resistance,” they relayed ecstatically.

Article continues after ad

Now, we ourselves may or may not have known about the little rat merchant. Fortunately, it looks like a whole bunch of other Baldur’s Gate 3 players are just finding out about this as well.

“There is a merchant rat?” one user asked in the comments. “Have yet to happen across this wonderful rodent friend despite starting every day with a Potion of Animal Speaking,” another replied.

Larian Studios Meet Skittles…

It turns out, the little fellow’s name is Skittle and he speaks exclusively in rat puns. Not only does he sell the previously mentioned Potion of Universal Resistance, he also offers a Scroll of Knock and thieves’ tools to help you easily escape the prison in which you find him.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We’re certainly not going to do another Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough without speaking to every animal we see. If there’s a squirrel selling a Scroll of Glyph Warding, we want to know about it.