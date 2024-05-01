Baldur’s Gate 3’s Raphael doesn’t get the death scene he deserves

Tons of Baldur’s Gate 3 enemies get some fantastic deaths, from Lorroakan, Orin, and even Ketheric Thorm – but poor Raphael is drastically missing a dramatic death scene.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, enemies come and go, even if they’re part of the Chosen Three, as you only meet all three personally at the end of the game, aside from Ketheric who’s part of Act Two. Sure, you may get to battle them more than once, but no one is more reoccurring, and memorable than the legendary Raphael.

His twisted ways, manipulative words, and flair for the dramatic can lead many players to fall in love with the character, even while attempting to take him down in his memorable House of Hope.

Article continues after ad

However, once you do manage to defeat him – if you’re not lost in his amazing battle soundtrack – his final moments can feel a little… lackluster.

Unlike the likes of Lorroakan, Ketheric, and even Orin, Raphael just simply dies. There’s no cutscene of him begging to be spared or humiliated about his defeat, instead, he just falls and the battle is over.

Article continues after ad

It’s clear the lack of a death scene is a point of contention for the community, as the sentiment has been echoed in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit. In fact, many are asking for the ability to make “one last deal” before his death, while others are calling for Larian to eventually add such a scene to the game.

Article continues after ad

Whether it’s one last deal, him begging for mercy, or just simply being impressed that the party managed to beat him, it would certainly add to the flair of Raphael if we got a death scene.

It’s worth noting that Larian has no intention of creating new major scenes or DLCs for Baldur’s Gate 3, but we will have new endings coming soon so it’s never impossible,