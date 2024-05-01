GamingBaldur's Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Raphael doesn’t get the death scene he deserves

Jessica Filby
Raphael's cambion form in Baldur's Gate 3Larian Studios

Tons of Baldur’s Gate 3 enemies get some fantastic deaths, from Lorroakan, Orin, and even Ketheric Thorm – but poor Raphael is drastically missing a dramatic death scene.

In Baldur’s Gate 3, enemies come and go, even if they’re part of the Chosen Three, as you only meet all three personally at the end of the game, aside from Ketheric who’s part of Act Two. Sure, you may get to battle them more than once, but no one is more reoccurring, and memorable than the legendary Raphael.

His twisted ways, manipulative words, and flair for the dramatic can lead many players to fall in love with the character, even while attempting to take him down in his memorable House of Hope.

However, once you do manage to defeat him – if you’re not lost in his amazing battle soundtrack – his final moments can feel a little… lackluster.

Unlike the likes of Lorroakan, Ketheric, and even Orin, Raphael just simply dies. There’s no cutscene of him begging to be spared or humiliated about his defeat, instead, he just falls and the battle is over.

It’s clear the lack of a death scene is a point of contention for the community, as the sentiment has been echoed in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit. In fact, many are asking for the ability to make “one last deal” before his death, while others are calling for Larian to eventually add such a scene to the game.

Whether it’s one last deal, him begging for mercy, or just simply being impressed that the party managed to beat him, it would certainly add to the flair of Raphael if we got a death scene.

It’s worth noting that Larian has no intention of creating new major scenes or DLCs for Baldur’s Gate 3, but we will have new endings coming soon so it’s never impossible,

Related Topics

Baldur's Gate 3

About The Author

Jessica Filby

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Senior Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. You can find her covering everything from Minecraft, CoD, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Pokemon Go and more. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

keep reading
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 needs to take a leaf from Skyrim and let me adopt kids
Noelle Corbett
Baldur's Gate 3 Orpheus
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 players love taking advantage of Orpheus
Shane Black
baldur's gate 3 halsin portal
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin strategy makes defending Halsin’s portal easier
Brianna Reeves
Baldur's Gate 3 stealth
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3 players learn stealth isn’t always the way to go after skipping major story arc
Jessica Filby
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech