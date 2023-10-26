Baldur’s Gate 3 mod adds Bing Bong from VA D&D stream as summon

A modder has added the lovable imp Bing Bong from a D&D session with Baldur’s Gate 3’s cast to the game, prompting reactions from fans and those involved in the stream.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans were delighted last month when the game’s main voice cast reunited for a two-part Dungeons & Dragons adventure run by High Rollers Mark Hulmes.

A standout moment of the stream was when Hulmes introduced an adorable imp in a bowtie named Bing Bong, who ran a shop and was named for mimicking a doorbell. Though he was divisive among the party, the little guy quickly became a fan favorite, with some demanding that Larian Studios add him to the game.

While that has yet to happen, players can finally bring Bing Bong to their own Baldur’s Gate 3 playthroughs thanks to a mod.

Larian Studios

Bing Bong mod lets Baldur’s Gate 3 players summon the fan-favorite imp

Created by MaestroMetty, the Bing Bong Summon mod lets players do just that. Baldur’s Gate 3 already allows players to summon creatures to assist in battle – the brain Us and good boy Scratch are two examples.

This mod lets players obtain an equippable accessory called the Necklace of Eternal Friendship, which lets the wearer cast the level 1 Conjuration spell Summon: Bing Bong once per long rest. Once summoned, Bing Bong can fly, turn invisible, and Sting enemies.

In addition to delighting fans, the Bing Bong mod has prompted responses from those involved in the stream. Hulmes, who served as the game’s Dungeon Master, seemed thrilled and astonished by the impact of his joke character.

Lae’zel actor Devora Wilde, whose character disliked the imp and ultimately set him on fire, had a much more negative reaction.

It seems, despite Lae’zel’s best efforts, Bing Bong has been immortalized by Baldur’s Gate 3 players who can’t get enough of the adorable little imp.

