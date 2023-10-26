Baldur’s Gate 3 player issues warning after accidentally killing Scratch

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player has issued a warning to the community after that individual got the “bestest boi,” Scratch, killed during a game of fetch.

Scratch is a pet companion that BG3 players can invite to their camp after finding him near the Blighted Village. He serves as more than just a furry friend to pet after a hard day of work, too.

Players can enjoy a game of fetch with Scratch when roaming around the camp, for example. The dog companion also helps when it comes to uncovering items, though he’s not always willing to turn over his findings.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fetch, in particular, can become a bit rowdy, too. One player once warned fellow fans that Scratch may get hostile if hit with the ball during playtime. And recently, someone else just learned there are far worse outcomes, as well.

Baldur’s Gate 3 user says they accidentally got Scratch killed

Reddit user ‘ID10T_3RROR‘ recently issued a “word of warning” to BG3 players about spending quality time with Scratch. The user noted that while playing fetch with the “bestest boi,” they accidentally hit him with the ball.

Article continues after ad

As mentioned above, this caused him to become aggressive. But instead of attacking the player, Scratch “aggroed the entire camp and they slaughtered him before my disbelieving eyes.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The Redditor said Scratch’s surprising death shocked them so much that they yelled out, resulting in their significant other rushing in to check on them. After calming down, the player “sheepishly reloaded” the game, losing 45 minutes of playtime but saving the beloved canine.

Larian Studios

Other Baldur’s Gate 3 players in the thread claimed they’ve similarly lost Scratch under these shocking circumstances. One user told their story as follows, “I was heartbroken because Wyll fireballed my dog before I even knew what was happening. And then everyone went back about their day like nothing happened.”

Article continues after ad

Another person added, “I’m so glad I wasn’t the only one that did this. I was heartbroken, Halsin finished him. Halsin, why??”

Article continues after ad

If players don’t reload their save to keep Scrach alive, their group of companions will have much to say about his absence. “They actually have dialogue when you throw his ball if he’s dead. They range from sad like in Karlach’s dialogue to oddly hilarious in Minthara’s case,” someone explained.

Article continues after ad

In other words, Baldur’s Gate 3 fans should be careful of where they’re aiming Scratch’s ball if they want to keep him around for the long haul.