Monks receive surprising buffs in Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7

Patch 7 for Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally live on PC and it has brought some surprising changes to the Monk class, giving it a few buffs by fixing things that were broken.

The Monk is considered one of the most OP classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, especially the Way of the Open Hand subclass, which lets you batter your opponents while inflicting status effects. If you want to attempt Honor Mode, this is the class to do it with.

While the Monk isn’t the most interesting class in the game, it has its fans, and they just received some pleasant news. The notes for Patch 7 on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 website are finally live, as it’s available on PC (with a console release coming later), and some Monk abilities have been changed in the update.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Monk bugfixes have buffed the class

Larian Studios The Monk has received some long-awaited fixes in Patch 7

The biggest update involves the Monk’s Deflect Missiles power, which they get at level 3. This can potentially allow them to throw a projectile back at an enemy, but they had a tendency to hit obstacles on the way back. This has been fixed in Patch 7.

The Clench of the North Wind spell used by Way of the Four Elements Monks now works as intended, as it can target multiple enemies at level 9. The spell was previously bugged, only allowing Monks to hit one person.

Way of the Shadow Monks also received a fix. The Shadow Step power now provides Advantage that works with the Rogue Sneak Attack power. This is more situational but is useful for stealth multiclass builds.

These changes provide some much-needed fixes for the Monk class. The late addition of the class to the game likely contributed to it not being as refined as other options, but with Patch 7 bringing the last big content update to the game, the Monk can finally fight without fear of glitches hampering its powers.