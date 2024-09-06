Larian lets you stay on Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 to avoid breaking mods 

Baldur’s Gate 3 players who use mods and cross-saves don’t have to worry about Patch 7 breaking their game as there’s a way to stay on Patch 6.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s enormous Patch 7, introducing new evil endings, official mod support, a plethora of bug fixes, and more, has finally arrived on Steam. That said, if you’re playing the game with a ton of mods and cross-saves, you’ll want to hold back from updating your game for now.

Article continues after ad

Much like other games, mods tend to break whenever a new patch arrives. Individual mod creators need to update their own additions to support the latest builds. Fortunately, Larian is aware of these kinds of issues and they’re even letting players stay on Patch 6, as announced via a post on X.

“We’ve made a Patch 6 beta branch available for those who want to allow more time for mod authors to update their mods, continue to play on multiplayer with Mac, or keep console cross-saves working!” the devs explained.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

larian studios / steam You can stay on Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 6 by going to the Betas setting on Steam.

To stay on Patch 6, you’ll need to follow these steps:

Launch Steam. Head to your Library and right-click Baldur’s Gate 3. Select Properties. Select the Betas tab on the left. In the Beta Participation box, select release_patch6_hf9.

Once you’ve done all these steps, you’ll see that Baldur’s Gate 3’s update will be queued on Steam, but it won’t start updating automatically. It’s also worth knowing that this same method also works as a rollback if you’ve already accidentally updated the game to Patch 7.

The official mod support is one of the biggest changes added to the game. Baldur’s Gate 3 is already massive to begin with, and this feature adds more replayability with so many additional classes, races, and cosmetics to choose from mods.

Article continues after ad

Mac and console players will have to be patient for now, though. While there’s no exact release date yet, Larian Studios has confirmed via patch notes that Patch 7 will arrive on these platforms in October.