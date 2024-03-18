Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 22 patch notes: Minthara dialogue, Xbox updates, more

Baldur’s Gate 3’s latest update addresses even more post-patch 6 issues and brings recent fixes to Xbox. Here’s everything coming in Hotfix 22.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has received yet another update with the release of Hotfix 22.

This marks the game’s fifth update since last month’s Patch 6. That major update introduced quite a few bugs along with its praised quality-of-life improvements, including characters acting bizarrely and sometimes spoiling story content.

Here’s everything that Baldur’s Gate 3’s Hotfix 22 changes.

What’s changed in Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 22?

Larian

Like other post-Patch 6 updates, Hotfix 22 fixes some issues surrounding Minthara. The drow companion has been pretty buggy, often repeating dialogue at the wrong time, and this update should stop her constantly sharing the same thoughts on Gale.

It also addresses an unintentional breakup for those playing as the Dark Urge, with Larian confirming that a controversial Minthara dialogue change was unintentional.

Beyond that, the latest update finally brings Hotfixes 20 and 21 to Xbox. Larian previously confirmed that the hotfixes would take a bit longer to come to that platform due to a crash bug that needed to be addressed first. That also means cross-saves with Xbox and other platforms should work as intended once again.

Baldur’s Gate Hotfix 22 patch notes

Larian Studios

Larian Studios’ patch notes can be found here.

CRASHES AND BLOCKERS

Fixed a crash caused by the game trying to access the duration of a condition on a character with no conditions set.

Fixed conditions sometimes trying to get their duration from the source entity instead of the target entity.

Fixed some potential internal crashes on Xbox when suspending the game (e.g. when suspending the console or loading another game), causing it to reboot when you went back to it.

UI

Improved the messaging for syncing and cross-saving by indicating when a cross-save sync has failed and adding an option to try again. Also prevented the saving and cross-saving messages from appearing for secondary local players.

Voice chat will no longer overlap the minimap on split-screen.

Fixed the ‘Another Player Is Joining’ pop-up not triggering while the host has a panel open on Xbox, potentially preventing the client from joining.

SCRIPTING