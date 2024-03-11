Baldur’s Gate 3 players call Minthara’s dialogue changes a “slap in the face”

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have slammed the new Minthara dialogue changes, with many calling the new romance details a “slap in the face.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 was one of the biggest video games of 2023. The RPG won over fans immediately on release, critics too praising the game for its in-depth exploration, character development and freedom in creativity and design.

The game managed to take the top prize at the 2023 Game Awards and has continued to be a must-play even in 2024. However, a recent update to the game has left fans frustrated at the way in which one companion has been slightly reworked thanks to some new dialogue changes.

The companion in question being Minthara, the tough around the edges warrior who takes a long time to warm up to the player. The romance between Minthara and the player is a topic of major discussion throughout the Baldur’s Gate 3 community.

In large part due to the recent changes made to the dialogue surrounding the possible romance between Minthara and the player. Previously, it was possible to get the best ending in the game and still try to explore a romance with Minthara despite her reluctance.

However, the new dialogue changes have made it so that Minthara can reject the player outright, impacting the ending of the game as a result.

In a new Reddit thread, Baldur’s Gate 3 players have called the new dialogue changes to Minthara’s romance a “slap in the face.” The new thread filled with comments from players equally frustrated by the changes.

One user wrote, “I’d rather her not getting any new dialogue if this is what we’re getting. I’m hoping this is a bug as some suspect.”

Another Baldur’s Gate player explained that as well as being out of character for Minthara these dialogue changes can also impact the whole experience for players.

“The problem for me isn’t the reaction itself, out of character or not. It’s that railroad you. No other combination of player character and romance partner locks you out of the best ending if you want to stay with them. Redemption Durge X Minthara has been a thing since release, even had unique content in the epilogue, so to prevent that is a terrible change even if it fits her character (which I think it doesn’t).

At the very least if they wish to keep this dialogue there should be a way to convince her to stay with you, since she’s a rational person that listens to reason.”

This isn’t the first time Baldur’s Gate 3 players have complained about the new dialogue changes to Minthara. Given this, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if the devs respond to this criticism from players.