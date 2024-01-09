Baldur’s Gate 3 players compile list of Hotfix 16’s bugged quest items

Baldur’s Gate 3 players believe Hotfix 16 opened the floodgates to several quest item bugs, so they’ve compiled a list of every botched item affected by the issue.

Hotfix 16 recently went live for BG3, serving as a relatively small patch that introduced a lot of changes. The patch’s changelog outlines multiple bug fixes, combat and balance-related adjustments, gameplay tweaks, UI fixes, and much more.

However, since the hotfix’s release, Baldur’s Gate 3 players have also encountered several errors, specifically concerning quest items. The issue is that the game occasionally refuses to recognize that a player has access to quest items like the Orphic Hammer or Spear of Night.

Since users continue reporting these problems, one person had the idea of compiling every bugged item into one convenient reference list.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players make list of Hotfix 16’s bugged quest items

A Redditor who goes by JusticeofTorenOneEsk started the list in question, noting that they’d been seeing an “influx of posts about the game not realizing that characters have a specific item necessary for a quest.”

The user surmised that Hotfix 16 must be the responsible party. Because some players have found workarounds for the bugged items, the Redditor thought it’d be best for the community to pool resources.

For instance, those having trouble accessing the Sinister Door with the Szarr Family Ring and Kozakuran Dictionary should try casting cast Arcane Lock on the door. Unfortunately, there are no reported workarounds for items such as the Amulet of Bhaal, Caravan Chest, and Spear of Night.

The Redditor is keeping the list updated in the post below:

Other Baldur’s Gate 3 players have since chimed in with their own Hotfix 16-related grievances. One person told fellow fans that, after the hotfix, Dammon no longer takes Infernal Iron in Act 1.

Several other people added that they’ve also stumbled across the errors listed above and are urging users to report all errors as soon as possible. “PLEASE – report all bugs directly to Larian when you encounter them. It’s the only way they’ll know they’ve got a major problem,” reads one reply.

Another popular response in the Baldur’s Gate 3 thread notes, “Oh, boy, this is literally game-breaking. Hotfix 17 is gonna be needed ASAP.”

Hopefully, this is a matter the crew at Larian can tackle sooner rather than later.