Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 12 patch notes: NPC dialogue crash fixes, split screen, more

Larian Studios has released another Hotfix for Baldur’s Gate 3, following the massive amount of updates in Patch 5. Here’s everything that got fixed in Hotfix 12.

On November 30, 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 developer Larian Studios released Patch 5 which brought a plethora of changes and updates to the game.

Among the biggest changes were the addition of an Epilogue, performance fixes for Act 3, and a bunch of different bug fixes. Additionally, the hotfix patched many instances of crashing that were present over the three Acts.

Now, Larian has pushed out Hotfix 12, which fixed a handful of specific instances of crashing—mainly centered around certain instances of NPC dialogue and split-screen play. So, let’s go over everything fixed in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Hotfix 12.

What’s changed in the Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 12 patch notes

There were only two major changes to note in Hotfix 12, and both revolved around specific crash fixes.

This first fix centered around split-screen play. Specifically, sometimes BG3 would crash when players would join a multiplayer game with a controller and activated split-screen in certain areas of the game.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear which in-game areas were causing the problem. Thankfully, it seems fans won’t have to worry about the issue any longer.

Finally, the patch fixed another crashing issue—this time centered around certain NPC’s dialogue. In particular, the patch mentions conversations with Cazador and Thisbald Throm.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix 12 patch notes

Larian Studios

Larian Studios’ patch notes can be found here.

Changes

Fixed a crash that could occur when joining with a second controller and activating split-screen in certain places.

Fixed a crash occurring in certain spots in the game (For example, when speaking in certain conditions to Cazardor, or Thisobald Thorm)

That’s everything changed in Baldur’s Gate 3’s Hotfix 12! Hopefully, now players have a smoother time traveling around The Forgotten Realms.