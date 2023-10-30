Baldur’s Gate 3 players slam Cazador’s Palace as “missed opportunity”

Baldur’s Gate 3 players are disappointed by the content in Act 3 known as Cazador’s Palace. Players feel that is a missed opportunity and it seems like the developers ran out of ideas.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is excessively deep when it comes to content. The game is quite detailed and it rarely happens when the content feels missing or incomplete. However, players seem to have come to a conclusion that Cazador’s Palace does feel empty.

Players feel that this dungeon is very small and it lacks content. However, they are also in agreement that this location is a missed opportunity and it seems like the developers ran out of ideas on how to make Cazador’s Palace feel immersive.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players feel Cazador’s Palace should have been better

The discussion regarding Cazador’s Palace in Baldur’s Gate 3 was started by a player named LucreziaD. The player claimed, ” when we enter Cazador’s ballroom and we find only a few werewolves and some dead guests, I can’t not feel some disappointment.”

The player expanded on this by suggesting, “Larian missed an opportunity to give us a great political soirée, something like the Winter Palace ball in DA Inquisition.” As it happens, other players also joined in the discussion.

One such player commented, “It’s a very short dungeon for all the build up, even one more encounter in the hallway leading to Caz would have been nice.” Another chimed in, “Having a ball to go to similar to the big ball in Dragon Age Inquisition would have been really fun.”

A third also replied, “Yeah, it seemed to me that Larian had run out of time there.” Lastly, another one said, “DAI’s fancy ball was so fun and yes we were absolutely ROBBED of a tense, goth af masquerade vibes ball full of backstabbing and veiled threats.”

Hence, it seems like players are quite disappointed with the Cazador’s Palace and a lot of them felt that it could have been of the same scale as the one in Dragon Age Inquisition. However, it is highly unlikely the developers will make any changes at this point since it will mean introducing massive changes to a section.

