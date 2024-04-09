Baldur’s Gate 3’s Faerun continent should have collapsed a long time ago

Baldur’s Gate 3 players believe that with everything its Faerun setting has endured, the continent should’ve collapsed long ago.

In BG3, players spend much of their time traversing across the continent of Faerun. The magical setting plays host to more than its fair share of stunning locales, but calamitous events regularly plague them.

As such, one player can’t help but wonder how Faerun’s still standing. It should’ve “collapsed a long time ago,” they argued in an increasingly popular Reddit post.

The Redditor shared the following thought, “I am not familiar with the lore but considering all the things you get to know in the game, how is that continent still settled and thriving?”

World-ending cults, hell spawns who wreak havoc with abandon, and free-roaming dragons suggest Faerun should be avoided at all costs. Trade networks and civilized society don’t seem to make sense here as a result. It’s the same argument people often make about Gotham or Metropolis.

However, some Baldur’s Gate 3 fans in the Reddit thread believe the adventures are what keep Faerun up and running. “It’s fine, adventurers save the day,” reads one comment that has even more upvotes than the original post.

Another person remarked that the sheer number of adventurers especially helps in this regard. “Being an adventurer is almost common, very well paid, very high-risk job. There are usually a lot of guilds. You see a lot of young adventurers. Very few retired adventurers.”

Others pointed out how Faerun is a small piece in the grander scheme because the rest of the world is so huge. “The world is absurdly big, the entire sword coast which the game takes place in is the size of El Salvador in the Americas. Practically so small that everywhere else won’t be affected.”

Someone else mentioned that while players see constant streams of chaos, the outside world doesn’t get a whole lot of action. “There’s plenty of mundane farming villages where the most exciting thing to happen in recent memory was an especially large chicken egg.”

Simply put, the argument seems to be that Baldur’s Gate 3’s Faerun has relatively easy-to-contain issues. As long as the outside world continues to thrive, this particular continent should be fine, too.