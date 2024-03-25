Baldur’s Gate 3 players warn fans against going back to previous acts

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player has learned why you should avoid going back to previous acts after their Honour Mode run was destroyed thanks to their curiosity.

Sharing their horrific 92-hour Honour Mode end, one user took to the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit to warn fans: “Don’t try to return to Act 1, after clearing Act 2.” They went on to reveal how their “92-hour Honour Mode run just ended because I am stubborn and didn’t listen to the dream visitor when he told me not to go back to Act I.”

Essentially, if you head back into Act 1 after completing later adventures, your Dream Visitor will warn you countlessly to go back in an attempt to keep you pressing onwards. Naturally, curiosity got the best of this player as they ignored the warnings and headed straight back to grab the Gloves of Belligerent Skies.

Article continues after ad

“After being ignored three times, the dream visitor got angry and he left me to fend for myself, which promptly resulted in my entire party turning into Mind Flayers and being dominated by the Elder Brain….Guys don’t be stubborn like me, listen to warnings, especially if they are given three times” shared the poster, proving just how bad it is to ignore the Dream Visitor early on in the game.

Article continues after ad

Some players took to the comments to share how the poster may have discovered a brand new ending, sharing: “While it sucks that this happened to you on HM I think this might be an ending not many have encountered yet.”

Article continues after ad

However, others didn’t offer quite as much sympathy, with some joking that the poster “failed the courtesy ‘Are you sure… are you REALLY sure… are you REALLY REALLY sure’ check that every DM gives their players before they do something stupid.”

While it’s certainly a frustrating way to end an Honour Mode run, it just goes to prove how Larian has managed to make every action rife with consequences, proving they just knew the players’ curiosity would get the better of them.