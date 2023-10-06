Baldur’s Gate 3 players have big plans for customizable hirelings

Hotfix 9 finally gives Baldur’s Gate 3 players the option to customize hirelings, and some fans are getting really creative with the new feature.

Baldur’s Gate 3‘s latest update gives players yet another way to shape their own adventure.

Hotfix 9 adds the ability to customize hirelings, pre-made characters that players can recruit to fill out their parties. While they don’t come with deep lore of quests the way the game’s Companions do, hirelings are good for those who have lost Companions for story reasons or to simple make a different kind of party.

Now that hirelings can be customized, players are sharing their ideas for how to make the most of this new option.

Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 players want to recreate LOTR, previous Tavs & more with hirelings

After introducing the Magic Mirror in Patch 3, Larian is expanding on who can use it. The feature was originally limited to the player-created avatar (or “Tav”). While it still can’t be used on Companions, the option to customize hirelings gives players a way to really make a full party their own.

It should be noted that players cannot change their Tav’s race, body type, or voice after character creations, and these restrictions likely apply to hirelings too.

Just as they did when the Mirror was introduced, players already have plans for how to use the latest update in creative ways.

For instance, one player wants to use the option and a mod that eliminates the limit on party size to recreate Lord of the Rings – with their Tav as Gandalf, of course.

Another celebrated the update saying “I CAN BRING MY TAVS TOGETHER AAAAAAHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!”

As some have pointed out, the ability to customize a full party is one that’s usually a staple in CRPGs like this. One Reddit user was very excited to see the Hotfix, as they considered this a “mandatory feature.”

Though Baldur’s Gate 3 does let you change your Companions’ stats and classes, the option to customize characters who are basically blank slates certainly has its appeal.

A party of customized hirelings may not be intriguing for those who love the game’s characters and their individual story arcs, but for those who want to, for example, pretend they’re journeying across Middle-earth instead of the Forgotten Realms, Hotfix 9 is essential.

