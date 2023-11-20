Baldur’s Gate 3 players divided on whether Aradin deserves sympathy

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community is divided over whether or not the character Aradin deserves their sympathy.

Aradin counts among the most divisive NPCs in BG3. Players encounter the character in Act 1, where he and his crew face off against a band of goblins in Druid Grove. Depending on how things play out, the adventurer may appear once again in Act 3.

The divisiveness stems from several points of contention. Some players can’t ignore his prejudice when it comes to the Tieflings. Others think he’s too self-serving to be a good leader.

Article continues after ad

However, there are also BG3 players who view Aradin and his band of mercs as in over their heads. This thinking especially applies to a certain story outcome that doesn’t end well for those in Aradin’s circle.

Article continues after ad

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community isn’t sure what to think of Aradin

A Reddit user recently shared a Baldur’s Gate 3 screenshot of a scene that makes them question their opinion on the NPC in question.

The screenshot pauses on a moment of regret for Aradin, where he notes that the Nightsong contract made no mention of a conflict with Goblins. Had he known what to expect, Aradin said he would’ve better prepared his crew. “Can’t believe I feel bad for this dude of all people,” the Redditor commented.

Article continues after ad

A few other people chimed in to say they feel the same. One user put the situation into perspective by calling attention to the fact that the cards were stacked against Aradin from the start.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Imagine getting a Merc job at Baldur’s Gate. Nothing crazy, just find some artifact in an old temple. Bring the essentials, pack some gear, an able crew, and head off… Suddenly you’re caught in some Goblin Cult showdown between some Druids and Tiefling refugees, your Druid guide nowhere to be found and half your crew butchered.”

Article continues after ad

Those who don’t meet Aradin in Baldur’s Gate 3’s third act seem more friendly towards him. One such response reads, “…I never told him where the Nightsong was. He’s a sympathetic dude imo. The man just lost a f—ton of buddies and the ones who did survive are really messed up.”

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios

However, many fans say they found Aradin less likable upon reuniting with him in Act 3. Wrote one Redditor, “Well, in Act 3 he may break into your hotel room and try to kill you in your sleep. At that point, I found him less relatable.”

Article continues after ad

Another comment in the thread demonstrates just how deeply the Aradin disdain runs for some. “I f—ing hate Aradin and roll to punch him every time in the Emerald Grove after the fight at the gate. He’s bigoted towards Tieflings, and is ultimately the leader of a group that got themselves killed.”

If nothing else, the differing opinions on Aradin demonstrate the strength of BG3’s award-winning storytelling.