Astarion fans disappointed as Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 4 adds new romance bugs

The latest Baldur’s Gate 3 patch makes some changes to the game’s romances, and while Karlach and Halsin fans are celebrating, Astarion seems to be hit particularly hard by new bugs.

Baldur’s Gate 3 just got a huge new patch on November 2 that makes some big changes to the game’s romances.

Patch 4 makes some big changes, such as locking Lae’zel’s sex scene behind more than just high approval – a change that’s sure to impact the Sex% speedrunning community. On top of that, there are some improvements, like changes to kiss animations for Karlach and Halsin.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, the update introduces some new bugs that seem to have hit Astarion and his romance arc pretty hard.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 4 has Karlach and Halsin fans celebrating as Astarion lovers lament bugs

While Karlach and Halsin romancers are thrilled by Patch 4’s new and improved kissing animations, Astarion fans are reporting new frustration following the update.

Players have reported bugs that cause his kiss not to play, as well as dialogue and animation issues.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In fairness to Larian, this player’s issue may have been caused by mods. But even those who are able to trigger Astarion’s kiss animation after Patch 4 are expressing disappointment.

Article continues after ad

As one player said, “It truly seems like with every kiss he’s about to break up with you and hates it, which for someone kissing him after his quest and after we admit our love for each other…. feels like such a bummer.”

Article continues after ad

Astarion lovers are not alone, as Shadowheart fans are also reporting issues after the patch. Plus, Gale has been pretty buggy for a while, with new patches seeming to introduce more issues for the Wizard of Waterdeep.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, there is some good news. Dataminers have reportedly found that all romances were supposed to get improved kisses, plus a possible new hug option. It looks like Larian does intend to improve all companion relationships – romantic or platonic – so hopefully that will be sorted out with future patches and hotfixes.

If you liked this, be sure to check out the rest of our Baldur’s Gate 3 coverage, which includes the latest news, guides, and much more.

Article continues after ad