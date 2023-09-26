Baldur’s Gate 3 players argue devs have done Gale dirty in recent patches

The Baldur’s Gate 3 player base has argued that Waterdeep Wizard Gale has been done dirty by the developers in recent patches, with the recent one making him particularly grumpy.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is undoubtedly one of the greatest RPGs the gaming world has ever seen. The expansive multi-act story that features several maps, NPCs, and quests to complete can keep players in the game world for hours on end. Add the replayability value by trying different classes or switching up your party loadout, and it’s no surprise everyone has fallen in love.

Article continues after ad

The developers at Larian are committed to continually improving the title as well. So far there have been three major patches for Baldur’s Gate, all introducing new quality-of-life mechanics like Wither’s Wardrobe of Wayward Friends.

Article continues after ad

However, the patches haven’t been all sunshine and rainbows for one companion in particular. The Wizard of Waterdeep Gale has been getting a bit shaken up with the recent patches, causing players to be less than pleased.

Article continues after ad

BG3 players claim Gale has been forgotten in recent patches

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have argued that Gale has been getting the short end of the stick with the most recent patches. In particular, Patch 3 turned Gale into a bit of tsundere, making him much harder to romance even with high levels of affection.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Patch 3: Gale now treats you like crap with high approval rating (EDIT: During the “looking at the stars” scene), still did not fix the Raphael comment, now repeats conversations about absorbing magic items, probably more stuff,” the post rants.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“It is frustrating. Also, there have been so many posts on here lately about people just not getting the weave scene with him, at all. And on PS5 at least, the camera angles for his stargazing romance scene are totally borked. I hope they prioritize some fixes for him soon,” another Gale lover responded.

Some however found humor in the situation, wondering what Larian meant when they changed Gale.

The team at Larian is continuing to work on Baldur’s Gate 3 which means we’ll likely see a fix for these unfortunate Gale bugs soon.