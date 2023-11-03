Baldur’s Gate 3 sex speedruns in jeopardy as Patch #4 makes Lae’Zel less thirsty

Patch #4 for Baldur’s Gate 3 has put sex speedruns in jeopardy after the developers made companion Lae’Zel far less thirsty than in previous versions of the game.

Players can do a lot of different things in Baldur’s Gate 3. Whether that be experiencing the choice-rich story, testing out different weapons or builds, or even going on a murderous rampage throughout the land.

Of course, there is a slightly more explicit side of Baldur’s Gate 3, one that has captured the hearts of the internet. Getting busy with your fellow companions is one of the greatest pastimes in Baldur’s Gate 3, not only do you get a spicy cutscene but you also receive the gratification of someone else’s love.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That is unless you’re a Baldur’s Gate 3 sex speedrunner, in which case you’re trying to get in and out of bed as fast as possible. Speedrunners have developed a strategy to bed Lae’Zel early on in the game, making for a ridiculously fast time. However, the developers have placed this strategy in jeopardy with Patch #4.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Larian Studios Patch #4 for Baldur’s Gate 3 has put a stop to sex speedruns after the devs raised Lae’Zel’s standards.

Patch #4 brought a huge amount of changes to the popular RPG, fixing up many of the bugs and glitches that have crept through since launch. However, one of the biggest changes has been to Lae’Zel and the ability to romance her.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now instead of just getting a high enough approval to sleep with Lae’Zel, players will have to prove their worthiness based on their actions. This essentially ruins sex speedruns for players, as they’ll no longer be able to skip straight to the sacred act.

With the patch only just being released, speedrunners will need to find a new companion to get busy with, but with how fast they discover new strategies, it’s likely we’ll see a new strategy developed in the near future.