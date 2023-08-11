Asmongold hits out at trolls review bombing Baldur’s Gate 3 as it beats Zelda TotK

Twitch star Asmongold has hit out at people giving Baldur’s Gate 3 negative reviews to try and balance things out after it eclipsed Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Metacritic.

Whenever a new game or new update, especially one as highly anticipated as Baldur’s Gate 3 releases, fans of the series are quick to put their review scores online – especially to places like Metacritic.

Typically, these scores will be high right off the bat, before settling down a little bit. However, Larian Studios’ new RPG title has just been on fire. It’s beaten Zelda: Tear of the Kingdom’s score on Metacritic and currently sits with an incredible 97 out of 100 Metascore – as well as a 9.3 user score.

Naturally, there have been some trolly reviews of lower scores to try and drag that down. There are a few fair 0’s from people that are annoyed by all the hype the game has received. And, well, they’ve caught the eye of Asmongold.

Asmongold bashes “stupid” negative reviews of Baldur’s Gate 3

Unlike pretty much everyone else on Twitch, the OTK founder has been more focused on playing Diablo 4 than Baldur’s Gate, but he hasn’t been shy in hitting out at those people review bombing it.

“People are giving it 0s to balance it out? Well yeah, of course, because they’re stupid,” Asmon said during his August 10 stream on his Zackrawrr channel. “Again, these are people that probably have -20k in gacha games.

“So, whenever people start promoting games that don’t have microtransactions, it makes them feel a little bit stupid, so they have to spend money to feel smarter. Sorry, make fake reviews to feel smarter about spending money on a video game.”

The scores aren’t just split into two factions – those scoring it high and those trying to drag it down – there are a fair few middle-of-the-road scores too.

As it stands, Baldur’s Gate 3 is on to sweep Game of the Year awards, but there’s still plenty of time to go for that. But, clearly, fans are loving the fact it has no microtransactions like many other rivals.