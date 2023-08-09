Baldur’s Gate 3 beats TotK to become highest-rated game on Metacritic in 2023

Baldur’s Gate 3 has overtaken The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Metacritic score, making it the highest-rated 2023 game to date.

The competition for 2023’s Game of the Year started heating up before the year even got underway. Many people’s short lists have long included Tears of the Kingdom, Starfield, and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

While the latter two have yet to arrive, another game just entered the running as a GOTY contender – Baldur’s Gate 3. The RPG is already dominating the sales charts, with positive word-of-mouth even inspiring an uptick in pre-order sales on PSN.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is nothing short of a critical hit, too, with critics and players shouting its praises at every turn. Surprisingly, such praise has allowed the new title to topple The Legend of Zelda’s latest adventure on Metacritic.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is now 2023’s best-rated game on Metacritic

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comfortably enjoys a very high 96 Metascore, which previously made it this year’s highest-rated title. For a time, Baldur’s Gate 3 shared the same Metascore.

That much has changed in the last couple of days, however. Larian’s newest Baldur’s Gate epic now sits at an outstanding 97 on Metacritic, securing its place as 2023’s best-rated video game, thus far.

The screenshot below shows how the two stack up against one another on Metacritic’s Best Video Games for 2023 list, which is in order of highest to lowest-rated releases.

It’s worth noting that these standings could change at any time, particularly where Baldur’s Gate 3 is concerned. After all, not every outlet has reviewed the RPG as of yet (Dexerto included), with the likes of IGN updating readers on its thoughts with a “Review in Progress.”

Regardless, it’s clear Baldur’s Gate 3 will go down as one of 2023’s most critically acclaimed games.