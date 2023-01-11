Skull & Bones release date delayed for seventh time by Ubisoft

In a financial call, developer Ubisoft stated that the upcoming open-world pirate game Skull & Bones was being delayed once again.

It’s been a decade since Ubisoft Singapore began production on the open-world swashbuckling game Skull & Bones.

After the success of its previous pirate title, Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, Ubisoft Singapore began work on a new franchise that could capitalize on the themes, combat, and sea faring that made Black Flag such a hit.

Though the game was originally meant to be released in 2018, it had been delayed six times by Ubisoft, with the studio promising the game would release on March 9, 2023. That release date now seems to have been pushed back. Again.

Skull & Bones release potentially pushed to 2024

According to Ubisoft’s latest financial disclosures, the game is now set to have a release date of early 2023 to 2024.

While “early 2023” could theoretically mean that the previous release date in March could be attainable, the fact that the window is now increased to 2024 and the once-firm release date is now a release window makes that very unlikely.

In the statement, Ubisoft said that it had postponed the game’s release “in order to have more time to showcase a much more polished and balanced experience and to build awareness.”

That will certainly not sit well with fans, who are now going on five years of waiting since the game was originally meant to be released.

The financial release also indicated that Ubisoft will be hosting a beta test for Skull & Bones, so eager players may very well get a chance to get their hands on the game sooner than 2024.

For now, would-be buccaneers will have to wait even longer before they can hit the seven seas.