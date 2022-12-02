Assassin’s Creed Mirage reportedly delayed after dev issues

According to a new report, Ubisoft has internally delayed Assassin’s Creed Mirage to sometime in August 2023.
Following months of rumors and leaks, the publisher unveiled AC Mirage and several other AC titles during its Ubisoft Forward event this past September.
Mirage, in particular, will star Basim Ibn Ishaq of AC Valhalla fame as he embarks on a journey to become a member of the Assassin’s Order. Set in Baghdad two decades prior to Valhalla’s events, the game will supposedly see the long-running franchise return to form.
Thus, players can expect assassinations, parkour, and stealth to once more serve as the adventure’s defining design pillars.
Ubisoft has reportedly delayed Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Insider Gaming reports the French publisher previously positioned the newest AC experience to launch earlier in 2023 – at least internally. Such plans have allegedly changed.
According to the publication, the project has been delayed on two separate occasions. Now the Basim-starring Assassin’s Creed outing is tentatively targeting an August 2023 due date.
If true, nearly three years will have passed between mainline AC entries, a first for the brand that once launched annually.
Sources who spoke to Insider Gaming didn’t divulge a reason for the protracted development cycle. The game’s cross-gen development could constitute one motivating factor, however.
The site’s sources claimed the feudal Japan-set title, Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, is plagued by development issues, though.
This comes in the wake of a report from TheGamer in September in which a staffer alleged some developers were uncomfortable working with Creative Director Jonathan Dumont because of past abuse allegations. Apparently, Dumont’s leading role on Codename Red led to “many developers” exiting Ubisoft outright.
Assassin’s Creed Mirage is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.