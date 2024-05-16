Are Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ Yasuke & Naoe based on real people?

Ubisoft has announced Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which will finally take the long-running series to Japan. Set in the 16th century near the end of the Sengoku (or “Warring States”) period, the game will feature dual protagonists similar to Assassin’s Creed Syndicate.

Players will take control of the samurai, Yasuke, and shinobi, Naoe, each of whom has a distinct playstyle.

Given Assassin’s Creed’s historical inspirations and previous inclusion of figures like Leonardo da Vinci and George Washington, fans may be wondering if Yasuke and Naoe are real people or fictional characters made for the game.

Here’s what to know about Yasuke and Naoe and how they do (or don’t) connect to actual Japanese history.

Is Yasuke a real historical figure?

Ubisoft

Yes, Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ protagonist Yasuke is based on a real historical figure. The real Yasuke was a warrior and retainer to Oda Nobunaga, a prominent warlord of the era, and is remembered for being the first, and perhaps only, Black samurai.

Not much is known about Yasuke’s life, particularly before he arrived in Japan in 1579 and after Nobunaga’s death in 1582. He’s the first African to appear in Japanese records, though information like his birth name and place of origin are unknown.

Based on historical records, most believe Yasuke came from what is now Mozambique in southeast Africa, though it’s unclear if he was enslaved or left Africa as a mercenary.

Yasuke arrived in Japan while working with Italian Jesuit missionary Alessandro Valignano. He first met Nobunaga while accompanying Valignano to an audience with the warlord, who immediately took an interest in him due to his skin color and gave him the name “Yasuke.”

A year after their meeting, Nobunaga’s reign would end during the Honnō-ji Incident in which retainer Akechi Mitsuhide betrayed him and forced him to commit seppuku. Yasuke fought in Nobunaga’s defense, but was ultimately spared for unclear reasons.

While he was treated by Jesuit missionaries following the incident, it’s unknown what happened to Yasuke afterward.

Is Naoe a real historical figure?

Ubisoft

No, Naoe is not a real historical figure, though she does have a key connection to actual Japanese history. While not based on a real person, the character’s father is Fujibayashi Nagato, a famous ninja from the Sengoku period.

Interestingly, Fujibayashi’s descendants would write and publish the Bansenshūkai, a book that compiles knowledge on ninja training from the Iga and Kōga regions with sections on philosophy, leadership, and more. With Naoe being the fictional daughter of Fujibayashi Nagato, it’s possible Ubisoft will allude to this history.

Regardless, it’s likely Naoe learned her skills from her father, explaining her deadly and stealthy abilities.