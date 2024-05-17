Assassin’s Creed Shadows devs changed Naoe’s design for all the right reasons

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows protagonist Naoe didn’t always have the design we see in the trailer – and after seeing her previous style, it’s clear the devs made the right choice altering her look.

Plenty of elements change dramatically before a video game is fully released, whether it’s a questline, a location on the map, or even an entire character design – and Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ resident shinobi Naoe is no different.

Interestingly, the version we see in the trailer wasn’t her original design, with her repping a much more generic ninja outfit instead of the classic Assassin’s hood and more befitting clothes.

While both styles do look great, the changed design is undeniably the better option as it fits perfectly into the Assassin’s Creed style many know and love. From the hood, the more refined hidden blade, and even the classic belt of weapons, it just screams Assassin as opposed to the more generic design of its predecessor.

Thankfully, Ubisoft has still kept some homages to traditional Japanese clothing, with her shoes, leg braces, and layered cloth style still being expertly worked into the new outfit.

Such praise has been echoed among the community with many praising the change in design. Some commented that it feels more traditional, stating: “I definitely like her new design a lot more. It’s more discrete and definitely has farmer/villager vibes, which makes a lot of sense for a shinobi.”

However, others weren’t convinced, with some revealing that they much preferred the previous style. In fact, plenty of players were hoping to see her old look returning in a different outfit choice.

Assassin’s Creed games typically allow you to change a character’s outfit, so it’s entirely possible that fans could revisit either design or explore brand-new ones when the game is released.

Even so, thanks to the design change, it’s clear Naoe is shaping up to be one badass and incredibly stealthy shinobi.