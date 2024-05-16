Can you switch between Naoe and Yasuke in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Assassin’s Creed Shadows features two protagonists, but can you switch between Naoe and Yasuke or can you choose only one?

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the next game in Ubisoft’s long-standing series to feature dual protagonists, with players taking control of legendary samurai Yasuke and stealthy shinobi Naoe.

Set against the backdrop of the Sengoku period, players will need to navigate this turbulent time in Japanese history to help usher in a new era.

With Assassin’s Creed Shadows pre-orders now live, many fans will be wondering whether you’ll be able to freely switch between both characters or if you’ll play as one.

Can you switch characters in Assassin’s Creed Shadows?

Just like in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, players can freely switch between two protagonists in Assassin’s Creed: Shadows. The official site notes that you can “approach quests with whichever character you prefer,” as both have their own unique playstyles, skills, stats, and gear.

For example, if you prefer to face your enemies head-on and rush into the fray, then Yasuke will be your go-to option. As a legendary samurai Yasuke, comes equipped with combat-focused skills that enable him to slice through his foes, using a combination of parries and deadly weapons to crush those that stand in his way.

Yasuke can wield katana, kanabo, bows, naginata, and more – making him extremely powerful when it comes to close-quarters combat. While Yasuke can use stealth, IGN notes that his bulky armor and size make it hard to infiltrate a camp.

Fortunately, this is where Assassin’s Creed: Shadow’s next protagonist Naoe comes in. As a quick-witted and agile Shinobi, Naoe is a master assassin who uses the art of deception to both kill and evade her enemies.

You’ll want to consider switching to Naoe if you find yourself infiltrating a highly-guarded castle or encampment. Unlike Yasuke, Naoe utilizes kunai, shuriken, and smoke bombs to take down targets silently. She also comes equipped with parkour skills and a grappling hook that can be used to scale walls. She even comes equipped with the series’ iconic hidden blade.

So, be sure to switch between Assassin’s Creed: Shadows’ samurai and shinobi protagonists if you wish to effortlessly remove your foes from the battlefield. Of course, you could always brute force your way through the campaign as either one, the choice is ultimately up to you.