Who is Conduit in Apex Legends? Leaked Legend abilities and rumors

Unreleased Apex Legends character Conduit was uncovered in a huge leak in March, but what are their abilities, and are they the Season 13 Legend?

New characters are one of the most exciting aspects of Apex Legends, and with a fresh face arriving on the roster every three months, the community never has too long to wait.

Despite this, dataminers do their best to locate information ahead of time by trawling through the game files for clues.

Very rarely, insiders with access to the dev’s version of the game will leak huge amounts of content, and that’s exactly what happened in March.

Along with nine other unreleased Legends, Conduit the Empathic Shielder was revealed, a Support Legend that focuses on regenerating allied shields.

Who is Conduit in Apex Legends?

When it comes to lore, we know nothing about Conduit as the Support hasn’t been mentioned by any other characters in the past.

However, it’s worth noting that they’re still in development, so it’s possible that Conduit won’t be their final name, as Respawn often uses placeholder titles ahead of release.

Conduit abilities in Apex Legends

In terms of gameplay, the major leak posted to the ApexUncovered subreddit showcased Conduit inside the Firing Range.

It’s worth noting that the abilities and animations in the clip could have changed since this was recorded, it’s even possible some of them have been scrapped, so take the leak with a pinch of salt.

Finally, although KralRindo’s watermark is shown at the bottom right of the clip, the dataminer has denied that they were the source of the leaks.

Falling into the Support category, Conduit’s kit revolves around regenerating allied shields at the expense of their own, and of course, damaging the shields of enemies. Check out the ability descriptions below:

Passive: Capacitance – Conduit regenerates shield over time and gains extra regen for each nearby ally.

Conduit regenerates shield over time and gains extra regen for each nearby ally. Tactical: Arc Flash – Heals the shields of targeted allies at the cost of some of her own.

Heals the shields of targeted allies at the cost of some of her own. Ultimate: Alternating Current – Conduit launches an arc cluster bomb damaging the shields of people near the blasts. This heals Conduit based on the damage dealt.

Will Conduit be added in Season 13 of Apex Legends?

With Respawn dropping no hints for Season 13 just yet, it’s impossible to know whether Conduit will be arriving in the upcoming seasonal update.

However, with May fast approaching, it’s likely the devs will begin dropping breadcrumbs for the next character in the near future.

Rest assured, we’ll update this article with any new leaks or rumors as soon as they surface. Don’t forget to check out alphaINTEL for all the latest Apex Legends news and updates.