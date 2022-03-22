Aceu reveals underrated Wingman optic in Apex Legends to hit your shots

Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn revealed which optic is best for consistently landing shots with the Wingman.

Although Apex Legends has countless weapons for players to choose from during their matches, there’s one that stands out from the crowd when it comes to creating highlight-reel plays, and that’s the Wingman.

With an incredibly high skill cap and absolutely lethal damage, the heavy ammo pistol has become an iconic gun within the community.

However, not everyone has the pinpoint accuracy to make the Wingman effective, with a lot of players preferring to pick up the more forgiving full auto ARs and SMGs.

Luckily, skilled Wingman user aceu decided to discuss the best optics for the heavy pistol on stream, and it may just help you land more shots with the weapon.

Aceu reveals best “meta” Wingman optic

During his March 22 stream, one of aceu’s viewers brought up the topic of Wingman optics and the streamer decided to discuss which sights he thinks are “meta” on the heavy pistol.

To the surprise of a lot of his community, aceu revealed that he thinks the “2x is better than the 1x”.

While he did concede that the 2x is difficult to use against a strafing opponent at close-range, he thinks the optic is a “universal” choice that is effective in the majority of gunfights.

As the Wingman is usually a mid to long-range gun, it’s likely a secondary AR or SMG can deal with any opponents at close-quarters, making the 2x a more reliable optic.

Keep in mind, although aceu likes the 2x sight, it doesn’t mean it’s going to be the perfect choice for everyone. Optics all comes down to personal preference, so jump into the Firing Range and see which one best fits your playstyle.

However, if you’re struggling to land your shots with the 1x or variable, consider testing out the 2x to see if it improves your accuracy.