How to watch Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands: Good as Gold

Respawn Entertainment has announced that Good as Gold, a brand new entry in the Apex Legends: Stories from the Outlands series of shorts will premiere on Monday, January 18, 2021.
Apex Legends is only weeks away from its eighth season, scheduled to launch in early February, which means it’s time for the developers to tease the new Legend who will join the roster.
Respawn Entertainment have confirmed the next entry in the Stories from the Outlands, titled Good as Gold. All we have so far is a small teaser of what will be included, thanks to the image shared on the official Apex Legends Twitter account.
Good as Gold time and official stream
The Good as Gold episode will go live on January 18 at 8AM PT. You can watch the stream embedded below.
For international timezones, the video will go live at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 4 PM GMT / 5pm CEST / 1AM JST.
We know that the video will be 4:19 long, which isn’t quite as long as some previous episodes, but still leaves plenty time for a lot of lore to be revealed. Horizon’s Promise episode was very similar in length, at 4:13.
Tune in tomorrow, Jan 18, at 8am PT to see the latest in our Stories from the Outlands series: Good as Gold.
Over the past few days, teases for the Season 8Legend have been cropping up in both the actual game and on Apex’s official Twitter account, so it wouldn’t be surprising if this new short confirmed who they are and what exactly their abilities will be. Still, that’s purely speculation and it remains to be seen exactly what will be shown.
Respawn Entertainment has confirmed that Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch is being released in 2021, complete the full feature set of the game on other platforms. Here’s everything we know about Apex Legends Switch version so far.
Respawn’s battle royale has been available on PS4, Xbox One and PC since February 4, 2019. In November 2020, it was launched on Steam too, when the Switch version was initially meant to release.
Apex Legends is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021.
When is Apex Legends Nintendo Switch release?
Initially due for 2020, the Nintendo Switch version of Apex Legends was pushed back to 2021 in November. Season 8 of Apex Legends will start on or around February 2, 2021. If Respawn choose to release the Switch version along with the new season, this would be the likely release date.
In November 2020, Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier confirmed, “Switch owners can expect to get their hands on Apex Legends next year.”
The delay was necessary for the game to be up to standard on the portable device: “In order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time.”
Apex Legends cross-platform on Nintendo Switch?
Yes – Nintendo Switch players will be able to play cross-platform with console and PC players on Apex Legends.
Apex Legends Nintendo Switch gameplay
Switch versions of games are often trimmed down ports of the game on consoles and PC. But, Respawn have confirmed that Apex on Switch will have “full feature parity with the other versions of the game.”
Apex Legends gameplay on Nintendo Switch will support all the features from other versions.
That means all Legends, weapons, attachments, maps, abilities, equipment, store items, ranked mode and more will be present on the Nintendo Switch.
Of course, given its portable nature, the graphical and processing power of the Nintendo Switch is significantly less than consoles, and even more so PCs. So, don’t expect the same graphical fidelity, resolution or frame rates that you get on a high-end PC.
It sounds like Respawn are working to make the Switch version as close to the other versions as possible though, so Apex fans can have the best experience possible.
Apex Legends Nintendo Switch Price
Apex Legends is a free-to-play game, so don’t expect that to change on the Switch version.
However, this does get a bit muddied when you consider there is no cross-progression in Apex Legends currently. Although Respawn are working on it, we can only assume that you’ll have to start a new profile to play on Switch.
That means all the Legends and cosmetic items you have on other platforms won’t carry over. If you want to unlock the post-launch Legends, your best option will be to purchase the Apex Legends Champion Edition.
Apex Legends Champion Edition unlocks all DLC Legends up to Season 7.
This bundle unlocks all post-launch characters up to Season 7, including Horizon. It costs $39.99, but also includes exclusive skins and 1,000 Apex coins.
Alternatively, you can simply unlock individual Legends with Legend tokens or Apex coins. If you only plan to buy one or two of the DLC characters, this might be the better choice. But, if you want to unlock multiple Legends, the Champion Edition will be a better value.
It’s possible that alongside the Switch release, EA will launch some Switch-exclusive offers and deals, to help players get their roster of Legends filled out early. But, if cross-progression ever launches, you may feel you have wasted your money by buying items twice. So, what about cross-progression?
Although cross-progression is in huge demand among players, Apex Legends was never made with it in mind, and so it poses a challenge for the developers to implement, without rewriting the game’s code from the ground up.
That’s everything we know so far about the Switch version of Apex Legends. We will keep this post updated with more details as they come out.