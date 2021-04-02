Monster Hunter Rise quiz: Test your knowledge of Capcom's monster-slaying series - Dexerto

Monster Hunter Rise is finally here, and players from around the world are busy hunting Capcom’s most fearsome beasts. But how much do you know about the monster-slaying series?

The Monster Hunter series has been captivating audiences with its beastly boss fights since 2004, but it’s only recently become popular in the west. In fact, Monster Hunter Rise has proven to be the best entry in the series to date. Monster Hunter Rise features a whopping 61 monsters, huge amounts of weapons, interchangeable armor sets, and new mobility mechanics.

While Rise may firmly build upon the foundations of its predecessors, the Monster Hunter series has never been afraid to evolve. From the underwater battles of Monster Hunter Tri to the added verticality of 4 Ultimate, every Monster Hunter game has brought something new to the table.

In order to celebrate the successful launch of Monster Hunter Rise, our quiz will test your knowledge on everything from toothy terrors to the lesser-known facts of the hit series. Let’s see if you know your Great Jaggi from your Great Baggi.

Take our ultimate Monster Hunter quiz!

So, how did you do? Were you able to slay the monolithic monsters and claim all the materials needed for that big weapon upgrade, or did you triple cart and fail to net yourself a glorious victory?

Even if you didn’t get all the questions right, there’s still time to brush up on your Monster Hunter knowledge. After all, the best hunters learn from their mistakes. Once you’ve brushed yourself off and sharpened your skills, why not come back and try again?

If you really want to brush up on your know-how, check out our guides on the best Monster Hunter Rise armors, or take a look at every monster that is available in the game. We’ve also got a material guide to help you find Machalite Ore, Icium, Warm Pelt, and more.

The hunting has only just begun in Monster Hunter Rise, and Capcom will be adding even more terrifying wyverns in the weeks to come. Until then, make sure you check out our Monster Hunter hub for all the latest news and info.