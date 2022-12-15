Ukrainian Apex Legends pro forced to play ALGS from hospital due to power cuts

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

NAVI Apex Legends pro Oleksander ‘Sanya’ Bokuchava is going to play his EMEA ALGS matches from a hospital due to the power cuts in Ukraine.

Apex Legends’ ALGS pits the best players from around the world against each other and allows them to compete for huge amounts of money.

For the majority of pros, their main focus between matches is developing new strategies and improving their skills in the Outlands.

However, for members of Ukrainian esports organization NAVI, there are extremely difficult challenges outside of the game that they’re facing on account of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

One of the members of their Apex team, Sanya, has revealed that he’ll be playing his next ALGS matches from a hospital due to constant power cuts at home.

NAVI Apex pro Sanya forced to play ALGS from hospital

Frequent power cuts throughout Ukraine have forced NAVI pro Sanya to move to a hospital to play in the ALGS.

Although he is not injured, the talented player is heading there for his EMEA matches as “there is a higher chance for it to have electricity compared to at home”.

While it’s sad that a pro has to go to these lengths in order to compete, it shows massive strength in character and a determination to carry on, no matter what.

After seeing the tweet, some users took the time to wish Sanya luck in his matches and said they hope “things will be better soon”.