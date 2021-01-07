 Smart Apex Legends concept would help teamwork with randoms - Dexerto
Smart Apex Legends concept would help teamwork with randoms

Published: 7/Jan/2021 12:58

by Alex Garton
Respawn Entertainment

An Apex Legends player has suggested a clever new feature that would help squads with teamwork and decision making. Although the concept is incredibly simple, it could have a massive impact on gameplay.

As with any squad-based FPS, teamwork is incredibly important when looking to pick up the victory in Apex Legends. It’s key members of a team stay in close vicinity of each other and are ready to assist with any unexpected threats.

Of course, when playing with randoms in Apex Legends, staying close together can be a bit of a challenge. Players often run off to distant buildings to grab loot or just abandon their team completely. This inevitably ends with them being downed and caught out in a location too far away for their squad to assist. This doesn’t help with becoming a better teammate in Apex Legends.

Well, a concept suggested by an Apex Legends player may be the perfect feature to help squad members maintain an awareness of each other’s position.

Location in Olympus map
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends was originally released all the way back in February of 2019.

Apex Legends distance tracking feature

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit suggesting a new distance tracking feature has garnered a very positive reception.

The concept involves adding a small section beneath each squad member’s name that tracks their exact distance from your Legend. Although a relatively simple feature, it could completely change how random teams play with each other in-game.

Having a distance tracker will allow players to maintain a better understanding of their position. When the number rises higher, it gives them a chance to consider the risks of moving further away from their team. This not only improves their decision making but will result in squads playing with more teamwork.

Concept I made to see how far away your teammates are in relativity to your position. (yes I drew it lmao) from r/apexlegends

Of course, just because this feature would tell players how far away they are from their squad, it doesn’t guarantee they’d pay any attention to it.

As you can see, such a small feature shouldn’t be too difficult for Respawn to implement. We already know they’re planning on adding a damage counter in Season 8, so a distance tracker would be a great addition to come alongside it. However, we wouldn’t expect in the next update right away.

If there’s enough demand from players for the feature to be added, then Respawn will surely take note.

Apex Legends bug lets you use weapons inside new Pathfinder Town Takeover boxing arena

Published: 7/Jan/2021 1:09

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment/EA

A brand-new Apex Legends bug is reportedly allowing players to use their weapons inside of the melee-only Pathfinder Takeover Town boxing arena, which was added to the game with the new Fight Night update on January 6, 2021, although the process on how to do it is unknown.

Apex Legends recently got a brand new update titled Fight Night, which added a bunch of new content to the game, including skins,  some new LTMs and a section of the map. One of the new pieces of content was the Pathfinder Town Takeover, which added a boxing arena-like area to the map.

One of the main selling points of the section was that it forced players to fight one on one with their fists, rather than with their weapons. Now, not even a day after the update has been released, a new bug has been discovered which allows players to completely override that feature and use their weapons inside of it.

Respawn Entertainment/EA
A brand-new bug is allowing players to fire their weapons inside of the new Pathfinder Town boxing ring.

As one can see in a video provided by Twitter user ‘ikevander,’ he was able to get inside of the arena and still use his weapons, even though the other players could not. Obviously, this isn’t supposed to happen, and is a very surprising issue to run into.

According to the user, they don’t even know how to accomplish the exploit, as they claim that they were just “trying to do a fake punch” before a weapon just suddenly appeared in the character’s hand.

Because of these lack of instructions, it’s currently unknown how easy it is to accomplish and, if for some reason it’s random, how widespread it truly is.

If it’s well-known and easy to do, it might not be too soon to call the new boxing arena a loss until Respawn can get in there and fix the issue for themselves.

Regardless, if any updates about the bug come out, you can be sure to stay tuned to Dexerto and TitanfallBlog to find out more.