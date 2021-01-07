Smart Apex Legends concept would help teamwork with randoms - Dexerto

An Apex Legends player has suggested a clever new feature that would help squads with teamwork and decision making. Although the concept is incredibly simple, it could have a massive impact on gameplay.

As with any squad-based FPS, teamwork is incredibly important when looking to pick up the victory in Apex Legends. It’s key members of a team stay in close vicinity of each other and are ready to assist with any unexpected threats.

Of course, when playing with randoms in Apex Legends, staying close together can be a bit of a challenge. Players often run off to distant buildings to grab loot or just abandon their team completely. This inevitably ends with them being downed and caught out in a location too far away for their squad to assist. This doesn’t help with becoming a better teammate in Apex Legends.

Well, a concept suggested by an Apex Legends player may be the perfect feature to help squad members maintain an awareness of each other’s position.

Apex Legends distance tracking feature

A thread posted to the Apex Legends subreddit suggesting a new distance tracking feature has garnered a very positive reception.

The concept involves adding a small section beneath each squad member’s name that tracks their exact distance from your Legend. Although a relatively simple feature, it could completely change how random teams play with each other in-game.

Having a distance tracker will allow players to maintain a better understanding of their position. When the number rises higher, it gives them a chance to consider the risks of moving further away from their team. This not only improves their decision making but will result in squads playing with more teamwork.

Of course, just because this feature would tell players how far away they are from their squad, it doesn’t guarantee they’d pay any attention to it.

As you can see, such a small feature shouldn’t be too difficult for Respawn to implement. We already know they’re planning on adding a damage counter in Season 8, so a distance tracker would be a great addition to come alongside it. However, we wouldn’t expect in the next update right away.

If there’s enough demand from players for the feature to be added, then Respawn will surely take note.