Simple Valkyrie trick makes for easy escape in Apex Legends fights

An easy to execute Valkyrie trick has been showcased by an Apex Legends player that allows the Winged Avenger to boost away from dangerous situations.

Since Valkyrie’s launch back in Season 9, the Winged Avenger has become an extremely popular Legend within the community. With a 7% pick rate and countless cosplays dedicated to her, she certainly has a loyal fanbase.

However, although players have had a long time to learn the intricacies of her kit, tips & tricks are still being discovered. This is especially true when it comes to her passive VTOL Jets, as there’s no ability like it in the game.

While they’re incredible for reaching new heights on each of the maps, they’re also useful for boosting around corners and making a quick retreat in dangerous fights.

Valkyrie trick allows her to boost away from trouble

A thread posted to the Apex Legends University subreddit has shown how to use Valkyrie’s passive to boost away from trouble and make use of the ability’s acceleration.

After scouting out a building for an enemy squad, Reddit user jukefishron got into a gunfight with another player who was using an AR. As they only had a shotgun, they quickly realized they needed to make a quick getaway.

While most players just would have tried to run or slide, jukefishron activated Valkyrie’s VTOL Jets for half a second to make the most of the acceleration provided.

This allowed them to boost away from danger and live to fight another day. Although tapping VTOL Jets for a boost may seem like a simple trick, a lot of players only think to use it to gain height over their opponents.

This is definitely a trick worth learning if you’re a fan of the Winged Avenger, as it’s guaranteed to help you escape a sticky situation.

Using it around corners can be useful as well to fool your opponents and make it difficult for them to track your movement.

If you’re looking to fully master Valkyrie, consider checking out our dedicated guide for the Legend where we lay out everything you need to know about her kit.