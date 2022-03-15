Revamped respawn idea would bring Warzone’s buy back redeploy to Apex Legends

Apex Legends players are sounding off on a concept that would integrate a feature like Warzone’s buy-back redeploys to revamp the banner cards respawn system.

Battle royale developers are outwardly borrowing ideas from one another these days, evidenced by Warzone’s Redeploy Balloons that have been a hit with players.

It’s this kind of trend that makes some Apex community members hope that Respawn Entertainment will take some cues from Warzone when it comes to resurrecting fallen teammates.

Taking banners to Respawn Beacons is the only way of bringing back a fallen teammate today. But some think it’s about time to introduce a new method of reviving players.

Advertisement

An idea to bring Warzone’s buy-back mechanic to Apex Legends would make it so that players can spend crafting materials to make a timed-out banner card.

The concept would still require players to take the crafted card to the nearest Respawn Beacon, but it would give them a chance of recovering expired banners.

“I think it’s either [buy back dead teammates’ timed out banner cards with crafting materials] or have Loba’s ultimate be able to retrieve banner cards,” Reddit user ‘STRADD838 said.

Read more: ImperialHal speechless after unkillable Apex Legends cheater abuses OP hacks

The post quickly shot up to over 6k upvotes with players giving their own takes on the idea. Admittedly, there were people concerned that a buy-back system wouldn’t work in a game like Apex where there’s an understood risk-reward variable that goes into recovering a banner in the first place.

Advertisement

“Apex has an inherent respawn mechanic that relies on your teammates to grab your banner in a specific time,” one person said. “It forces pressure onto players and weakens a squad immensely if not achieved.

“The current format where you have a higher risk and high reward is [in my opinion] better in line with the game’s idea of being somewhat competitive.”

Read more: Apex Legends dev confirms Kraber changes are coming to make it less hated

The idea proved to be divisive among Apex players who were more interested in the buff to Loba’s ultimate that would let her snag banner cards from death boxes.

Still, there was plenty of enthusiasm for Respawn to shake up the Apex Legends meta with some new mechanic to get a teammate back into the game.