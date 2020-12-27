Logo
Respawn respond to RTX 3080 crashing Apex Legends after PC players report errors

Published: 27/Dec/2020 1:02

by Alan Bernal
rtx 3080 apex legends
Respawn Entertainment / Nvidia

Respawn Entertainment have been getting reports of Apex Legends stalling or crashing from users who fitted their PCs with Nvidia’s new RTX 3080 graphics cards, and the devs are looking for a fix.

Tracking down one of the new chips has been a laborious task for anyone who’s been wanting to give their computers a major upgrade. Unfortunately for some people who bought into the $700+ card have been encountering errors with Respawn’s battle royale.

“Is anyone getting constant crashing/freezing with a 3080?” has been a reoccurring question on Reddit and social media as users have encountered problems when playing with other people, “My Apex was fine before this GPU, and now I can’t play for more than 1-2 minutes without a crash.”

Luckily, that player and others said they were able to fix their issue by doing a “complete wipe of (their) desktop” which eventually got Apex Legends playing just fine.

pathfinder apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
Some Apex Legends players using an RTX 3080 have been encountering PC crashes.

That might not be a solution many are keen to employ, however. People started to file requests for a fix to the issue, as more 3080s were either crashing or messing up as soon as Apex launched.

“Wait, Is Apex crashing on RTX 3080 a thing?” another user asked. “I just upgraded my graphics card yesterday and I’ve noticed several times now my game will freeze, and then crash with no error message.”

Though there isn’t word on a fix from the studio as of writing, Respawn have acknowledged the problem and are looking for more information from people who have encountered the crashes with a 3080 chip.

nvidia rtx 3080
Nvidia
The RTX 3080 has been a coveted chip for PC players, but it’s causing some issues for Apex Legends.

“I’ve seen a few people have the same issue and I’ve reported it to the team,” a Respawn rep named ‘Pav’ replied “If you could also provide the launcher you’re using and the error code that you’re seeing that’d really help us out. Thanks.”

While not every situation will be the same, anyone who encounters the problem is encouraged to send a report to Respawn; the more information they have, the more they have to work with to find a fix.

As more people buy into the new generation of Nvidia graphics cards, the development team will be sure to work on a solution before it affects more Apex players.

Apex Legends

Genius Apex Legends idea sorts characters into more unique classes

Published: 26/Dec/2020 19:36

by Julian Young
Apex Legends All Characters Season 7 With Logo
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 7

The Apex Legends community is always vocal about Legend balancing, and a post on the battle royale’s subreddit provides some ideas on how the current character classes can be improved in the future.

Apex Legends continues to dominate the battle royal genre alongside other giants like Warzone and Fortnite. The fundamental design of Respawn’s BR provides players with an experience that can’t be found in similar titles.

Unlike other BRs where a player’s character is just a visual preference, each Legend created by Respawn has a unique set of abilities that sets them apart from other characters. This system means the developer is constantly tweaking the game’s characters with buffs or nerfs.

The Apex community is passionate about their favorite characters, and are always providing Respawn with feedback on balancing the game’s Legends. A post by ‘sizzle_burn’ on r/ApexLegends suggests Respawn should take the current character classes in a totally new direction.

Legends reclassified from apexlegends

Since the game’s release, each Legend has been sorted into one of four classes: Offensive, Defensive, Support, and Recon. While each of these options has a unique description for its characters, the classes themselves do not affect the game’s characters in a very meaningful way.

In their post, sizzle_bum breaks down the current system and reorganizes each Legend into one of five new classes: Assault, Runner, Recon, Support, or Pioneer. These new designations help to organize each Legend into a specific role that better suits their unique abilities.

For example, instead of Gibraltar being classified as a Defensive character, in the new system he would be a Support Legend. The updated Support Legends are meant to keep their squad alive with healing or equipment, meaning Gibraltar fits right in with his dome shield.

Apex Legends Characters EA Website
Respawn Entertainment / EA
A post shared on the Apex Legends subreddit calls for some major changes to the game’s character classes.

Each of the five new classes leans more into character abilities instead of a general playstyle when breaking down each Legend. According to sizzle_bum, this new system was developed because “the current classifications do not accurately reflect the Legends’ capabilities.”

They point out how terms like Offensive and Defensive are better for describing a playstyle instead of a character’s abilities. The current system also has more Offensive Legends than any other class, and this reorganization would provide players with more class variety to choose from.

The developer has not responded to the post which has been upvoted more than 22k times at the time of writing. Respawn has touched on Legend balancing many times before, and may respond when their team returns after the holidays.