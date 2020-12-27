Respawn respond to RTX 3080 crashing Apex Legends after PC players report errors

Respawn Entertainment have been getting reports of Apex Legends stalling or crashing from users who fitted their PCs with Nvidia’s new RTX 3080 graphics cards, and the devs are looking for a fix.

Tracking down one of the new chips has been a laborious task for anyone who’s been wanting to give their computers a major upgrade. Unfortunately for some people who bought into the $700+ card have been encountering errors with Respawn’s battle royale.

“Is anyone getting constant crashing/freezing with a 3080?” has been a reoccurring question on Reddit and social media as users have encountered problems when playing with other people, “My Apex was fine before this GPU, and now I can’t play for more than 1-2 minutes without a crash.”

Luckily, that player and others said they were able to fix their issue by doing a “complete wipe of (their) desktop” which eventually got Apex Legends playing just fine.

That might not be a solution many are keen to employ, however. People started to file requests for a fix to the issue, as more 3080s were either crashing or messing up as soon as Apex launched.

“Wait, Is Apex crashing on RTX 3080 a thing?” another user asked. “I just upgraded my graphics card yesterday and I’ve noticed several times now my game will freeze, and then crash with no error message.”

Though there isn’t word on a fix from the studio as of writing, Respawn have acknowledged the problem and are looking for more information from people who have encountered the crashes with a 3080 chip.

“I’ve seen a few people have the same issue and I’ve reported it to the team,” a Respawn rep named ‘Pav’ replied “If you could also provide the launcher you’re using and the error code that you’re seeing that’d really help us out. Thanks.”

While not every situation will be the same, anyone who encounters the problem is encouraged to send a report to Respawn; the more information they have, the more they have to work with to find a fix.

As more people buy into the new generation of Nvidia graphics cards, the development team will be sure to work on a solution before it affects more Apex players.