Respawn respond to Rampart bug crashing Apex Legends games

Apex Legends developers Respawn Entertainment have confirmed that they are looking into issues with Crypto's drone and Rampart's wall and minigun that have appeared after the launch of Season 6.

After weeks of anticipation and following clues and hints dropped in the game by Respawn, fans of the popular battle royale title finally got their hands on Season 6. It introduced Rampart, the Boosted Battle Pass, and the all-new Crafting system.

Of course, with new characters, weapons, and lots of map changes, it comes as no surprise that players have discovered some issues that are affecting the game, despite Respawn's best efforts to test and resolve any glitches before they hit the live servers.

Thankfully though, the developers are hot on the case of two of the more frustrating bugs in Season 6, confirming on social media on Tuesday, August 18 that they were already investigating issues involving Crypto and Rampart.

In a tweet sent out by the official Apex Legends Twitter account, Respawn discussed the two glitches, before providing a positive update for those anxious to see them resolved in-game.

"Heads up Legends," they wrote. "We're currently looking into Crypto's drone not properly detecting players when on Rampart's minigun. Additionally, we are also aware that in some regions, when you shoot the top part of Rampart's wall, it causes an error. More updates to come as we have them!"

In-game, the issue with Crypto's drone means that while it is able to pick up and highlight Rampart's Amped Cover, it doesn't mark any Legend who is sitting on the weapon using it, meaning it can cause issues with alerting teammates of the threat. For others, shooting the wall ends up disconnecting players from the server on occasion, leaving them with a frustrating error code.

The second issue, with Rampart's Amped Cover, was actually totally disconnecting players from the game when two of the walls are placed and shot through. This is clearly a game-breaking bug in some cases, and so a quick fix is needed.

While these issues are frustrating, the fact that Respawn are aware of them is good news and means a fix is likely on the horizon.

When this will be released onto the live servers remains to be seen, but with investigations ongoing, hopefully, it won't be long before these glitches are a thing of the past.