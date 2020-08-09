Everything we know about Crafting in Apex Legends Season 6

Crafting has been confirmed by Respawn Entertainment as a new in-game mechanic coming to Apex Legends for Season 6. Here, we break down everything we know so far, from when it's coming to the items players might be able to craft.

Apex Legends has kept itself unique from other battle royales as, up to this point, players aren't able to build or craft different items as they run around in games.

Advertisement

However, when the Season 6: Boosted trailer was revealed by Respawn, their accompanying blog post raised a few eyebrows as it contained the phrase 'Crafting.'

As speculation has run a bit wild about what this could entail, here is everything you need to know about Crafting in Apex Legends.

Advertisement

When is Crafting coming to Apex Legends?

Crafting has been confirmed as coming to Apex Legends for Season 6, and fans can expect it to launch when the season itself does.

Barring any last-minute delays, which seems unlikely given the release of the trailer from Respawn, Season 6 is set to start on August 18. The update is likely to be sizeable given the plethora of new content coming, including Rampart, the game's latest legend.

How will Crafting work in Apex Legends?

At the moment, it's not entirely clear. The new mechanic was teased with the line: "Don't like your gear? Collect materials around the map and build something better!"

Advertisement

It certainly doesn't sound like players will be able to Fortnite-build their way around the map anytime soon. However, it does sound like players will be able to collect items around the map - either new items or existing ones - and combine them to make better items.

Read More: Apex Legends writer teases new Loba lore after Season 6 trailer concerns

For example, a player could collect two common armors, and craft them into a rare armor. It's not clear whether this will be a possible craft, but this example should give you an idea of how it is expected to work.

What remains slightly less clear is whether there will be new items to craft together. For example, will Respawn introduce armor fragments (or something similar), as opposed to using existing items and crafting them together. We'll have to wait and see.

Advertisement

What can you craft in Apex Legends?

Finally, we'll take a look at items that players will likely be able to craft. It seems likely that a lot of the existing items will be craftable.

Read More: Genius Apex Legends trick lets Revenant hide with Silence ability

This means that Armor, Helmets, Shield Cells, Phoenix Kits, Knockdown Shields, Backpacks and much more could all become accessible through Crafting. Assuming it works as above, we could see far more rare variants of these items on the map.

While a lot remains unclear at the moment, we're sure to get more details and information as the Season 6 release draws nearer.