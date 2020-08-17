Apex Legends Season 6 Boosted Battlepass - skins, holo-sprays, more

Apex Legends Season 6: Boosted comes with a Battle Pass filled with new weapon and Legend skins, charms, skydive emotes, holo-sprays, and plenty more for players to unlock.

It’s once again time for Apex Legends players to dive into a new Battle Pass for Season 6, and after weeks of anticipation and rumors, we finally know what all the rewards available will be.

Holo-sprays are a new cosmetic added for the latest season, but they're just the tip of the iceberg for what's all included. Make sure to also check out what's coming in Apex Legends Season 6 with the full Boosted update patch notes.

Apex Legends Season 6 Battle Pass trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WS18WGCUSng

Free Items

Just like in previous seasons, there will be free rewards for players to collect regardless if they’re planning to purchase and unlock the full Battle Pass or not.

As a bit of motivation to start the grind for unlocking Rampart, players will get her Cascade skin as well as five Apex Packs, along with Season 6 win for all the legends.

Respawn devs are once again going with a 110-tier battle pass for players who are ready to put in the time and really grind it out. Players who do pick up the pass will immediately unlock the Legendary Rollcage Sentinel skin and three new Rare Legends skins.

If you manage to work your way through the remaining 100 levels you can earn the rest of the rewards including Rare and Legendary items like the Built for Speed Pathfinder, Road Warrior Bloodhound, and the reactive Hypersonic G7 skin.

