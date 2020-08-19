Respawn would "love" to make Apex Legends series for Netflix

Respawn would “love” to bring the world of Apex Legends to Netflix or another rival streaming service as a multi-season TV series, game director Chad Grenier admitted soon after the battle royale’s Season 6 update went live.

Apex Legends has just started tapping into its colorful cast of interesting characters for big stories in the battle royale world. In Season 4, Respawn introduced the Revenant v Loba plot for the very first time, to high praise.

Last season, the battle royale had another storytelling first. Apex Legends players were given a chance to play out a short adventure, “The Broken Ghost,” which culminated in the surprise return of former Titanfall 2 villain Ash.

Respawn "loves" idea of Apex Legends Netflix series

The next frontier of Apex Legends storytelling could well be a television series, according to director Chad Grenier. There’s nothing solid locked, but Respawn would “love” the chance to take Apex Legends to Netflix, he admitted.

“A Netflix animated series of Apex? Yeah, I would love to do that… that sounds awesome,” Grenier admitted to GamesRadar. “Sign me up! I think right now we’re focused on the game, but heck, if someone wants to pitch me something I’ll listen.”

Apex Legends is already breaking into new pop-culture mediums to share its ever-developing narrative in Season 6 too. Following the success of the in-game “Broken Ghost” audio logs in Season 5, Respawn is now offering fully in-color comics for each completed adventure.

The new Season 6 comics will tell smaller “untold stories” about each of the Apex Legends characters in a similar way to the “Broken Ghost” logs. These narrative rewards are unlocked by collecting new in-game Treasure Packs.

The idea of an Apex Legends Netflix series is certainly an exciting one. There’s a half-dozen storylines already on the go in the battle royale, including Loba’s big revenge arc, Lifeline and Octane’s journey to Olympus, and Mila’s eventual return.

Read more: Respawn ships huge Apex armor overhaul in Season 6 update

Respawn would likely pick a few characters as central leads if they did pull the trigger on an animated series. The rest would likely act as reoccurring side characters.

Who would lead an Apex Legends series?

Mirage is an easy early pick ⁠— the Apex devs can’t seem to get enough of the fast-talking Holographic Trickster. Bangalore is another; the veteran soldier will be “front and center” in Season 6, Respawn ahead of the August 18 update.

Dexerto could also see characters like Wraith, Lifeline, and Pathfinder all having a big role in any potential series. They’re marketable Legends with interesting stories, making them great main characters for a multi-season series.

Unfortunately, Grenier’s excited tease is little more than the Apex Legends director declaring he’d love to do a project like that. Netflix hasn’t officially approached Respawn, at least as far as we can confirm, so don’t expect a show soon.

That doesn’t mean it may not happen in the future though. Animated series like Avatar: The Last Airbender have returned to vogue on Netflix. Similarly, Star Wars: The Clone Wars just broke records for Disney with its departing season.

The question is, which actors fit which Legend? We could see Ryan Reynolds playing a hilarious Mirage, and The Walking Dead’s Sonequa Martin-Green is definitely our tip for Bangalore. Heck, cast Bryan Cranston as Caustic too!