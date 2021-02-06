 Respawn confirms Caustic nerf coming to Apex Legends in "near future" - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

Respawn confirms Caustic nerf coming to Apex Legends in “near future”

Published: 6/Feb/2021 21:20 Updated: 6/Feb/2021 22:18

by Julian Young
Apex Legends Caustic With Season 8 Logo
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

Caustic’s balancing in Apex Legends has remained a topic of debate for several seasons. With the start of Season 8, Respawn confirmed that their team agrees with the community’s feedback and will be nerfing the Toxic Trapper at some point.

Success in Apex Legends requires a combination of skillful gunplay and smart use of each Legend’s abilities. While Respawn has confirmed many times that the battle royale’s primary focus revolves around gunplay, they are certainly aware of the impact Legend abilities have on the game.

While every character has been buffed or nerfed in some way since their release, Caustic has remained a controversial Legend after receiving several buffs in Season 7, and the community did not hold back from criticizing Respawn for the character’s balancing.

In a Reddit AMA following the release of Season 8, one user asked “Why wasn’t caustic nerfed after the significant calls from the community? [His abilities] are directly counteracting the design philosophy that was given at the release of the game, which was guns first, then Legends.”

Apex Legends Caustic Fight Or Fright Event Skin
Respawn Entertainment
Caustic has remained a controversial Legend for several seasons, especially among professional players.

Following further criticisms that the game was “becoming more like Overwatch,” a common concern from the community during Season 7, John Larson – Associate Live Balance Designer at Respawn – responded with an explanation.

“Good question. I think ever since the change to gas allowed teammates to play in gas with relatively no repercussions, there was a lot of unrealized potential that was quickly tapped into within the past couple months. Caustic is undeniably strong and has the highest win rate in matches that last longer than 20 minutes. Caustic plays a unique role as a defensive legend that can act offensively in certain scenarios, and we have to make sure we tweak him in a way that removes frustration without hurting how it feels to play as Caustic.

Long story short, we hear the community feedback, as a player, I feel it’s valid, the data backs up that he’s strong, and he’ll be getting some attention in the near future. In regards to Apex becoming “Ability Legends,” as new characters are introduced, it’s important they take up unique design space. This opens the door to potentially devastating synergies between legend abilities. I’ve seen (and experienced myself) the clips of chaotic ability driven end games, and that’s something we’re actively working on resolving.”

Apex Legends Caustic Release Trailer
Respawn Entertainment
Fans will be happy to know that Respawn has plans to address the balancing concerns surrounding Caustic.

Following this response, TSM streamer and former Apex pro Mac “Albralelie” Kenzie Beckwith provided another suggestion on how to address Caustic’s balancing.

He proposed that the gas from Caustic’s barrels should only debuff opponents to make them more vulnerable, instead of doing damage on their own.

 

Whether or not Respawn decides to change the function of Toxic Trapper’s abilities like Albralelie suggested, or simply reduce their damage or duration remains to be seen.

Either way, a Caustic nerf will certainly come as welcome news to much of the community, particularly professional players and content creators.

Apex Legends

Is there cross progression in Apex Legends with PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC?

Published: 6/Feb/2021 13:02 Updated: 6/Feb/2021 13:12

by Alan Bernal
apex legends cross progression
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7

Respawn Entertainment have brought Apex Legends to virtually every platform under the sun, making many wonder if the developers would also add cross-progression to the game. It’s not currently available, but that may change.

Since the battle royale is now gracing everything from Steam to the Nintendo Switch, cross-progression saves are becoming more desirable for players with multiple platforms.

Cross progression lets players connect their accounts across platforms. This gives people the ability to seamlessly access their unlocked content from one device to the next, and means you don’t have to start a new account for each.

The feature has been somewhat applied to Apex Legends, giving community members a taste of how convenient it could actually be in its application.

apex legends nintendo switch cross progression
Respawn Entertainment
Apex Legends players have been asking for cross progression well before it migrated to Steam and Switch.

Does Apex Legends have cross-progression?

At the moment, Respawn haven’t found a way to introduce cross-progression into their battle royale. However, players on PC do – sort of. If you originally played Apex on Origin, you can link your account to Steam and carry your progress over.

But, the same cannot be said for the PlayStation 4/5 and the Xbox lineup of consoles, nor Nintendo Switch. There is no way to transfer your account between these platforms.

Respawn said that it was “easier (to implement cross-progression) with Steam because it’s at launch,” unlike merging saves between Xbox and PlayStation accounts seeing as “users may have multiple accounts to merge or use,” according to Respawn Game Director Chad Grenier.

This is a glaring omission for one of the most popular battle royales on the market. And it isn’t lost on the developers, either.

apex legends steam
Respawn Entertainment
Cross progression is somewhat available in Apex Legends for Steam and Origin.

When will cross-progression come to Apex Legends?

Respawn have touched the topic on a number of occasions, and it’s becoming more and more promising that, one day, Apex Legends will have cross-progression to make the switch between platforms easier for players.

Following the announcement of Apex launching on Nintendo Switch on March 9, Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier gave an update on the possibility of cross-progression.

“I wouldn’t ever say [cross-progression] is not possible, but it’s certainly more challenging to add cross-progression to a game that’s been out for 2 years. A lot of people have accounts on various platforms and trying to figure out the best way to pick or merge the account data is a challenge with many pros and cons. We’re certainly looking into cross-progression and it’s something that I think would be great for the game, but it’s still a ways off most likely.”

30-30 Repeater guideFuse guideHow to open explosive holds | Spitfire guide | R99 guide | Mastiff guide | When is Apex for Switch out? | Best Legends to use | Weapon tier list

Back in late November, Respawn Design Director Jason ‘Monsterclip’ McCord responded to a request for it: “We hear you, and know that people want it. I want it too. We can’t talk about anything that hasn’t been announced though, sorry.”

You can be sure that the Apex Legends developers are going to look at the best way to broadly implement cross-progression across all major platforms, but only time will tell when it’ll actually come.