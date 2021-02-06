Logo
Respawn address Apex Legends Team Deathmatch mode leaks in Season 8

Published: 6/Feb/2021 3:29

by Andrew Amos
Bangalore, Mirage, and Loba in Apex Legends
Respawn

Apex Legends Season 8

Apex Legends is just a battle royale for now, but Respawn wants to make it so much more. As leaks have sprung up about a potential Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode, the devs have kept their lips sealed, but are indicating a big expansion soon.

While Respawn has worked on keeping Apex Legends fresh with a number of limited-time game modes, all of them center around one thing ⁠— the battle royale genre. The loot pools or the size of squads may change, but the core gameplay remains the same.

However, with Apex entering its third year on the market, Respawn are looking at making it so much more. Rumblings of expansion into other FPS genres within Apex Legends have been going for a while now, and in Season 8, there’s more validity now than ever before.

While exact details remain tight-lipped, leaks have been everywhere. A TDM-style mode has been the first one on players’ lips after data miners like ‘Shrugtal’ discovered smaller “arenas” that look perfect for the mode.

Now, Respawn is coming out with big hints about Apex’s future. While they haven’t confirmed the exact modes coming out soon — with developers avoiding saying “TDM” when asked by players — they are looking to make Apex Legends more than just a battle royale.

“We are always looking at ways to expand the play spaces of our Legends beyond Battle Royale. All I’ll say is that we have a lot of really cool prototypes in the works,” developer Brian ‘YaBoiBrian’ Vidovic told players on Reddit.

It comes after a number of different game modes, including that TDM-style Arenas one, were leaked ahead of the Season 8 update.

That leak contained references to Locked and Loaded, which is coming to Apex Legends as an LTM during the anniversary event.

There were also strings of code for ranked solos, despite Respawn claiming the mode wouldn’t be healthy for the game.

With the pieces coming together, it’s likely the TDM mode could be added later in Season 8, or potentially Season 9. Either way, Apex Legends is about to become a lot more than a battle royale in 2021.

Apex Legends

How to claim Apex Legends Twitch Prime Gaming rewards (February)

Published: 5/Feb/2021 17:52 Updated: 5/Feb/2021 22:10

by David Purcell
Apex Legends Twitch prime gaming
Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Season 8

Respawn Entertainment and Amazon have once again linked up for a set of Apex Legends Prime Gaming skins, to be released monthly throughout 2021 and available exclusively for Prime members. 

This is not the only game to have this arrangement in place, of course, with FIFA 21 and GTA Online players also reaping the rewards of membership.

In Apex Legends, some of the Prime skins have been very impressive since the game released back in February 2019. Fast forward two years, and they’re somewhat in another league in terms of their cosmetic designs.

Let’s take a look at which one is available this month and, crucially, how you can claim it.

How to get Apex Legends Prime Gaming skins

Apex Legends Twitch Prime Gaming rewards
Twitch Prime
Apex Legends Twitch Prime Gaming rewards are available regularly to claim.

Each month, a new Prime Gaming skin is released and available to claim as part of your Prime membership. It’s a nice perk, to say the least, and not everybody will have these rewards either so they can set you apart in battle.

  1. Visit the Apex Legends Prime Gaming website.
  2. Click ‘Claim Now’ above the current Prime Gaming skin.
  3. Once prompted, sign in with your account credentials. If your EA account is not linked with Twitch, you will be redirected to the EA website to sign in and link the two accounts.
  4. Once you’ve logged in and linked your accounts, claim the skin!

Apex Legends Prime Gaming skin: Fuse (February)

Fuse apex legends prime gaming skin
Respawn Entertainment
Fuse’s Twitch Prime Gaming skin is available all February!

It’s only fitting that Season 8 would start off with a bang for regular players, but also for Prime Gaming members. Last month we had Wraith’s Queen of Hearts skin, but next up is a fiery soldier.

The new Australian one-man wrecking ball, Fuse, has entered the fight with a range of skins. Some are better than others, of course, but not many can top this month’s, which members can grab for absolutely nothing right now!

