Respawn address Apex Legends Team Deathmatch mode leaks in Season 8

Apex Legends is just a battle royale for now, but Respawn wants to make it so much more. As leaks have sprung up about a potential Team Deathmatch (TDM) mode, the devs have kept their lips sealed, but are indicating a big expansion soon.

While Respawn has worked on keeping Apex Legends fresh with a number of limited-time game modes, all of them center around one thing ⁠— the battle royale genre. The loot pools or the size of squads may change, but the core gameplay remains the same.

However, with Apex entering its third year on the market, Respawn are looking at making it so much more. Rumblings of expansion into other FPS genres within Apex Legends have been going for a while now, and in Season 8, there’s more validity now than ever before.

Arena triggers found in latest King's Canyon map file. 3v3 TDM-style mode, teams spawn on A and B in gibby bubble. 4 diff loadouts. One airdrop in center, one medical supply bin spawn at the side. 3 Ring stages. Many different "arenas" in different King's Canyon areas. pic.twitter.com/kbjBoHwUKQ — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) January 12, 2021

While exact details remain tight-lipped, leaks have been everywhere. A TDM-style mode has been the first one on players’ lips after data miners like ‘Shrugtal’ discovered smaller “arenas” that look perfect for the mode.

Now, Respawn is coming out with big hints about Apex’s future. While they haven’t confirmed the exact modes coming out soon — with developers avoiding saying “TDM” when asked by players — they are looking to make Apex Legends more than just a battle royale.

Read More: Apex Legends Season 8 Anniversary Collection Event details

“We are always looking at ways to expand the play spaces of our Legends beyond Battle Royale. All I’ll say is that we have a lot of really cool prototypes in the works,” developer Brian ‘YaBoiBrian’ Vidovic told players on Reddit.

Card



It comes after a number of different game modes, including that TDM-style Arenas one, were leaked ahead of the Season 8 update.

That leak contained references to Locked and Loaded, which is coming to Apex Legends as an LTM during the anniversary event.

There were also strings of code for ranked solos, despite Respawn claiming the mode wouldn’t be healthy for the game.

With the pieces coming together, it’s likely the TDM mode could be added later in Season 8, or potentially Season 9. Either way, Apex Legends is about to become a lot more than a battle royale in 2021.