R-301 glitch in Apex Legends Season 14 ruins its accuracy

A peculiar R-301 glitch in Apex Legends is disrupting the bullet accuracy of the gun, causing serious problems for players.

R-301 is one of the most popular Assault Rifles in Apex Legends. Its accuracy and effectiveness are unmatched in comparison to most other weapons in the game. It is one of the few weapons in the game that are handy at both long and close-range combat.

However, a new glitch has been discovered by players where the weapon doesn’t shoot the way it’s supposed to while it’s ADS-ed, with the bullet accuracy messed up for the initial shots.

Respawn Entertainment R-301 Carbine is one of the best assault rifles in Apex Legends.

R-301 shoots like hipfire when ADS

sweetdreams, Apex pro for NRG, came across this R-301 glitch on his August 16 livestream.

The ADS animation was complete but the bullets acted like hipfire. Players have reported that the effect is most visible when a ranged scope is attached to the gun. sweetdreams had a 3x scope attached to his R-301 while he was trying to spray down the enemy.

While it’s most likely to be a glitch, there’s also a fair chance of Respawn secretly nerfing the weapon.

In response to this tweet, many players have reported that they are facing the same issue. As it appears to be a widespread issue, Respawn will hopefully address the accuracy bug soon.

For a game like Apex Legends, where gunplay does all the talking, basic weapon mechanics need to be on point to avoid inconsistencies.