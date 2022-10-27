NICKMERCS roasts ImperialHal after wiping his squad in Apex: “You guys suck!”

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

Twitch streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff wiped out Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen in a Ranked match with a wide swing that caught the TSM pro completely off-guard.

Earlier in 2022, NICKMERCS decided to pivot from primarily playing Warzone to Apex Legends, and although at first some of his fans were not happy with the change, he’s now thriving in the new community.

Not only has Nick climbed to the higher tiers in Ranked, but he’s also competed in the ALGS against some of the best players in the world.

As expected, this has led him to develop some friendly rivalries with other competitors, one of which being ImperialHal.

Well, after taking him down in a recent Ranked match with an impressive aggressive swing, Nick decided to throw a jab at the popular pro player.

Respawn Entertainment NICKMERCS has over 6.6 million followers on Twitch.

ImperialHal left frustrated after being wiped out by NICKMERCS

During a recent Ranked match, ImperialHal came face to face with NICKMERCS’ squad and the two teams began to fight.

Fighting on Storm Point, NICKMERCS immediately landed two impressive shots with the 30-30 Repeater before retreating behind a rock.

Realizing his Charge Rifle shots weren’t hitting the mark, ImperialHal and his squad pushed forward toward Nick’s position.

After funneling them in a gap, Nick then aggressively swung with his Volt SMG, melting Hal’s health bar and taking him down. After being downed, Hal was left frustrated questioning why Nick is “swinging” on him in that position.

Once Hal’s squad had been wiped, Nick decided to throw a jokey jab at the TSM pro, asking is that really “Hal again? You guys suck man.”

Of course, Nick isn’t being serious and is just joking with Hal but it certainly makes for some entertaining stream content.

Whenever these two players go against each other there’s always flame and there’s guaranteed to be more when they meet again.

Next time, we’ll have to see if Hal can get revenge or if he’ll be taken down once again by one of Nick’s aggressive plays.