NICKMERCS reveals his new favorite weapon in Apex Legends for fastest TTK

Twitch star Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has made his pick for the most “broken” gun in Apex Legends currently, as he believes it has a faster TTK than the Volt and R99.

With Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance now a few weeks old, players have had plenty of time to get to grips with the new legend Mad Maggie, as well as all the other changes.

Some of the most notable changes have been made to the game’s loot pool, specifically the huge number of weapons available. Many favorites like the VOLT and Flatline have been removed from ground loot, being put into care packages and replicators respectively.

However, if you’re in need of a weapon that can really rip through enemies and may have arguably the fastest TTK in the battle, then NICKMERCS has got you covered with his new weapon of choice.

The FaZe Clan star was running some games on Olympus alongside Daltoosh and Deeds, with the trio racking up a 23-kill win during a high-level ranked match.

In the game, Nick ran a Wingman and CAR, dishing out over 1700 damage and chipping in with seven kills. As the game came to an end, he had to give some props to the CAR for how it ripped through the opposition.

“CAR > care package VOLT? That’s kinda crazy. The CAR is pretty nuts though,” he said in his February 20 YouTube video. “The fire rate, when you really connect on a motherf**ker bro, I don’t know what to tell you – I see that number get up to 200 so fast on the CAR. It just goes up so quick. I’m not sure what the math is, but the TTK feels like the fastest in the f**king game.”

Timestamp of 16:30

Naturally, some fans will argue otherwise and point out that a weapon like the Kraber has the best TTK, given that it can delete enemies in one shot.

Though, the CAR is a deadly choice, so pick it up next time you come across it and see what you think.