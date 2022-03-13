NICKMERCS explains decision to compete in Apex Legends’ ALGS: “It’s my purpose”

Twitch streamer and Apex Legends Global Series competitor Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has explained why he made the decision to compete in Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale.

Many members of the video game community probably know NICKMERCS as a content creator and streamer, and not as an esports competitor. Since a move away from Fortnite, he has been a content creator first and foremost, with occasional attempts at creator tournaments.

That may be about to change, though, with him recently confirming he would be competing in the Apex Legends Global Series – the official esports environment for Respawn and EA’s battle royale.

Nick and the other members of his trio experienced a successful first day in the ALGS and, upon its conclusion, he shed more light on why he chose to return to esports and why he loves competing so much.

“We did good,” he said. “Hey, guys listen! I always say one of my favorite things in the world is to compete in these games. It lights me up. It’s my purpose. I grew addicted and fell in love with it at a very young age and now it’s a part of me. I need to be doing this stuff. It’s very healthy for me it’s very good for me.”

He finished to say that the experience was different with 50,000 Twitch viewers celebrating the successes, as well as thanking all viewers for their support.

It was certainly a promising start for the streamer, who has taken to Apex Legends as well as he did Gears of War, Call of Duty and Fortnite.

Knowing Nick, though, he won’t be satisfied until he’s amongst the very best. We’ll be watching if he does.