Is Apex Legends coming to next-gen consoles? PS5 & Xbox Series X

Is Apex Legends coming out on next-gen consoles? That's the big question players are asking ahead of Sony's PS5 release and Microsoft's Xbox Series X/S release. Here, we break down all of the confirmed info, leaks, and rumors.

Apex Legends has gone from strength-to-strength since launch in February 2019. Each season delivers more Legends, weapons, and map changes. Respawn is also adding cross-play, plus a Steam and Nintendo Switch release.

With all that said, Epic Games – developers of Fortnite – are so far one of the only developers in the BR space to confirm their game will be playable on next-gen. They will be moving to a new engine, too, which leaves Apex players wondering where they stand.

So, let's take a look...

Apex Legends next-gen release date

As far as a release date goes, nothing has been set in stone for the game. We do have some dates to work with, however. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be hitting the shelves on November 10, so we should expect – if it's a straight port over to next-gen and not a huge rebuild – for Apex to be available around that time, on all platforms.

Respawn Entertainment have heavily implied Apex Legends will be playable on next-gen consoles, though they haven't explicitly confirmed as much. Just like the current version, it should be available to download on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, though.

Last October, during an EA earnings call, chief executive Andrew Wilson said: "Apex Legends is a major long-term franchise for us, and since launch, we've significantly expanded the team working on the game and it continues to grow. Our pipeline of future content is packed with really fun experiences that will be delivered through upcoming seasons and a regular cadence of updates for the community.

On top of that, EA COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen said: "Obviously, Apex is a new live service, which we will invest heavily to try to continue to grow that business. We view that as an annual shooter franchise effectively, and we're trying to build that as a 10-year business, not a one year or two year business. And we're very excited about the roadmap that the Respawn team has put in place."

What does the future hold for Apex? Well, strap yourself in for the ride and see what happens. They haven't given much away as of yet.

Interesting job listing

That all said, one job listing from Respawn Entertainment pretty much confirms what they haven't yet said.

Back in May, they were advertising for the role of Senior Rendering Engineer to “push next-generation platforms and the PC to their limits on Apex." It does mention next-gen in the advert as well, so that clears things up. Clearly, plans are in place for it to roll out – which matches their ambitions to have Apex last around a decade.

Cross-play coming on next-gen?

One of the most sought after features, but Respawn Entertainment are yet to deliver on cross-play.

Games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have already confirmed this capability, but will Apex follow suit? Members of the community would be delighted to have the chance to move account progression from one place to another if they buy a new console.

As of September 2020, we do know that cross-play is coming to Apex Legends this Fall. Developers announced as much during the June 2020 EA Play conference, and it might come just in time for next-gen as well. November is the release date for the PS5 and Xbox, so expect to see the game land on both of them with cross-play, if they stick to schedule.

They are, however, yet to dive deeper into the finer details of how it will work. Once we know more, we'll update this article.

Apex Legends getting new map on next-gen?

There has been rumblings in relation to a new map for months now, with Kings Canyon and World's Edge the only ones available as of Season 6.

A few have been referenced in the game's lore, and others have been linked by association to the Titanfall world. Rumored new maps include the following:

Olympus

Gridiron

Harmony

Leviathan

Troy

Olympus, a city on Psamathe, is the most likely location for a new map, as it was teased in the Season 5 quest ending.

There's no confirmation that these will be new Apex Legends maps in the near future, although the move to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S would be a perfect time to pull the trigger.

When we get more official information on Apex Legends next-gen, we'll add to this article. Until then, enjoy yourself on the current generation of consoles.