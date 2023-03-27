ImperialHal explains why Catalyst is too strong in Apex Legends pro matches

Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has explained why Catalyst is such a broken pick in the ALGS alongside Seer.

Despite appearing underwhelming to the majority of pros shortly after her release, Catalyst has established herself as a top-tier Legend in Season 16 pro play.

While the Defensive Conjurer only holds a 3% overall pick rate among the standard player base, her kit is elevated when used in a top-tier competitive environment.

She’s particularly effective when combined with the Ambush Master Seer and his incredibly powerful Ultimate.

Speaking during a recent stream, ImperialHal decided to explain why Catalyst is such a deadly pick and why she’s a staple Legend in nearly every pro comp.

Respawn Entertainment Catalyst has a 3% pick rate in Apex Legends Season 16.

ImperialHal reveals why Catalyst is so powerful in ALGS

According to Hal, as Catalyst is such a strong “defensive character” it’s nearly impossible to play aggressively and take gunfights in and out of the zone.

To succeed, teams have to make sure their positioning is perfect in the early game as the majority of skirmishes are “mirror matchups and there are no advantages”.

The meta right now is “Seer Ult versus Seer Ult” and there are very few opportunities to make aggressive outplays as an enemy team can track your exact movement using scans.

Catalyst’s wall provides a huge amount of safety for pro squads, especially in endgame circles where they’d usually be exposed without the cover.

While Hal has acknowledged the power of the Catalyst Seer comp, he’s made it very clear that he doesn’t enjoy playing it.

The TSM star recently voiced his frustration with the character, arguing that the strategy relies completely on positioning and he’d rather play nerfed Horizon because at least he’d be able to take on opponents head-on.

For now, it’s clear Catalyst is top-tier in pro play, but we’ll have to wait and see whether Respawn decides to lower her power, or maybe even hit Seer with another set of nerfs.