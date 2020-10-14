 How to use Apex Legends Gravity Lifts: Locations, keycard, challenges - Dexerto
Logo
Apex Legends

How to use Apex Legends Gravity Lifts: Locations, keycard, challenges

Published: 14/Oct/2020 11:08

by Matt Porter
Respawn Entertainment

Share

With Horizon officially confirmed as the next character coming to Apex Legends, players can use the new Gravity Lifts to boost themselves into the air and rotate around the map. Here’s everything you need to know about the machines, including every location and how to activate them.

Respawn Entertainment added a monitor to the Firing Range on October 13, which started to play videos featuring Dr. Mary Somers, who will become the Apex Games’ ninth Legend under her alter-ego Horizon, likely when Season 7 launches.

Before she starts competing though, Horizon has some special experiments she needs you to complete. By finishing these challenges, you can use the new Gravity Lifts that have been installed in both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge, which shoot you up into the sky and give you a new rotation option when in the heat of the battle.

You will need Horizon’s activation keycard to access these machines though, so make sure you complete the challenges provided by Apex Legends‘ newest character before you head to their locations.

How to activate Horizon’s Gravity Lifts

Before you actually use the Gravity Lifts, you’ll need to grab the keycard to make them work.

First, you’ll need to head to the Firing Range and interact with the monitor, which will then play a special message from Horizon. Leave Firing Range, and you’ll receive a notification that three new challenges have been unlocked, which you need to complete as the next step in the process.

Thankfully, these challenges aren’t too difficult so you should be able to tick them off in a couple of games, as you just need to deal with damage in mid-air, get knockdowns, and outlive opponents. The three challenges are:

  • Deal 10 damage while mid-air
  • Get 10 knockdowns
  • Outlive 120 opponents

Once you’ve finished these, head back to Firing Range, and you should now be able to open the Supply Bin that sits beside the monitor. Inside, you’ll find the keycard you need to boot up the Gravity Lifts.

Horizon's monitor in Apex Legends' Firing Range.
Respawn Entertainment
The Supply Bin sits to the right of the monitor.

Apex Legends Gravity Lift locations

Now that you have your keycard, it’s time to use it to activate the Gravity Lifts. There are two of these machines on each map, so no matter if you’re playing on World’s Edge or Kings Canyon, you’ll be able to make use of the devices.

Both of the Gravity Lifts can be found in the north of World’s Edge, with one sitting in Skyhook, and the other found inside Refinery. When you reach them, you simply interact with the machine and a blue beam of light will shoot out of the pad on the floor, that will rocket you into the sky.

Map showing Gravity Lift locations on World's Edge.
Respawn Entertainment
Both of the lifts can be found in the north of World’s Edge.

The Gravity Lifts are on opposite sides of Kings Canyon, with one located at Airbase on the west, with another sitting in the east, just outside Repulsor.

Map showing Gravity Lift locations on Kings Canyon.
Respawn Entertainment
The Gravity Lifts are on opposite sides of the map.

The Gravity Lifts are an extremely handy rotation tool, allowing you to exit an area if the circle is closing, or giving you an escape route if you’re under attack.

They won’t remain active for long after use, so other teams likely won’t be able to follow in your beam. The machines also have a cooldown which should give you time to get away.

Apex Legends

Horizon officially revealed in Apex Legends via new Season 7 teasers

Published: 14/Oct/2020 0:40 Updated: 14/Oct/2020 0:47

by Alan Bernal
Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 7 horizon

A new round of teasers for Apex Legends Season 7 has officially revealed a character named Horizon, as Respawn starts to wind up the hype for the next era in the battle royale.

The studio introduced a ‘monitor’ in the Firing Range which served as a terminal that played a video featuring someone talking off-screen. After completing all the challenges handed to you, the monitor officially introduces Dr. Mary Somers, also called Horizon.

Advertisement

That was a strong indication that Respawn could have Horizon queued up to be the Season 7 Legend, especially since she says “see ya real soon, darlins.” About a month out from the next season is about the time that the devs like to whet their fans’ appetites for new content.

Now we have a clear picture of who to expect to play in the Games soon. By how she introduced herself, it also sounds like Horizon and her crew will be making a major splash in Apex Legends whenever they finally debut.

Advertisement

“All that data you’ve provided us will come in handy… when we face ya in the Games,” Horizon said, after the player completed all of the challenges.

The same day as the teaser released in Apex, Respawn also announced the Championship Edition of the game that will be coming in Season 7. In that trailer, we see the silhouette of the next Legend for the game, which could very well be Horizon.

Earlier in October, dataminer ‘Biast’ found the challenges and the teaser that players are finding today. Horizon’s badge was also previewed in these leaks, with the image of her face and prominent goggles.

Advertisement

Horizon was also listed as an Offensive-type Legend in another slate of leaks that listed six other characters that were rumored for Apex.

Challenges all completed! All 3 teasers in one video from apexlegends

It should be noted that the order of the characters in that leak suggested she was still four Legend releases away from coming to Apex, but that obviously wouldn’t be the case if she arrives in Season 7.

While the in-game teaser has made Horizon an official character in Apex, fans should still wait to see if she turns out to be an Offensive Legend.

Advertisement

These teasers usually leaves people with more questions than they answer, but everything should be more clear when Season 7 launches in Apex Legends.