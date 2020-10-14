How to use Apex Legends Gravity Lifts: Locations, keycard, challenges - Dexerto

With Horizon officially confirmed as the next character coming to Apex Legends, players can use the new Gravity Lifts to boost themselves into the air and rotate around the map. Here’s everything you need to know about the machines, including every location and how to activate them.

Respawn Entertainment added a monitor to the Firing Range on October 13, which started to play videos featuring Dr. Mary Somers, who will become the Apex Games’ ninth Legend under her alter-ego Horizon, likely when Season 7 launches.

Before she starts competing though, Horizon has some special experiments she needs you to complete. By finishing these challenges, you can use the new Gravity Lifts that have been installed in both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge, which shoot you up into the sky and give you a new rotation option when in the heat of the battle.

You will need Horizon’s activation keycard to access these machines though, so make sure you complete the challenges provided by Apex Legends‘ newest character before you head to their locations.

How to activate Horizon’s Gravity Lifts

Before you actually use the Gravity Lifts, you’ll need to grab the keycard to make them work.

First, you’ll need to head to the Firing Range and interact with the monitor, which will then play a special message from Horizon. Leave Firing Range, and you’ll receive a notification that three new challenges have been unlocked, which you need to complete as the next step in the process.

Thankfully, these challenges aren’t too difficult so you should be able to tick them off in a couple of games, as you just need to deal with damage in mid-air, get knockdowns, and outlive opponents. The three challenges are:

Deal 10 damage while mid-air

Get 10 knockdowns

Outlive 120 opponents

Once you’ve finished these, head back to Firing Range, and you should now be able to open the Supply Bin that sits beside the monitor. Inside, you’ll find the keycard you need to boot up the Gravity Lifts.

Apex Legends Gravity Lift locations

Now that you have your keycard, it’s time to use it to activate the Gravity Lifts. There are two of these machines on each map, so no matter if you’re playing on World’s Edge or Kings Canyon, you’ll be able to make use of the devices.

Both of the Gravity Lifts can be found in the north of World’s Edge, with one sitting in Skyhook, and the other found inside Refinery. When you reach them, you simply interact with the machine and a blue beam of light will shoot out of the pad on the floor, that will rocket you into the sky.

The Gravity Lifts are on opposite sides of Kings Canyon, with one located at Airbase on the west, with another sitting in the east, just outside Repulsor.

The Gravity Lifts are an extremely handy rotation tool, allowing you to exit an area if the circle is closing, or giving you an escape route if you’re under attack.

They won’t remain active for long after use, so other teams likely won’t be able to follow in your beam. The machines also have a cooldown which should give you time to get away.