Apex Legends

How to move in any direction with Octane’s Launch Pad in Apex Legends

Published: 12/Dec/2020 11:23

by Daniel Cleary
Apex Legends characters running at Octane launch pad
Respawn Entertainment

Octane

Apex Legends players have found a clever trick with Octane’s Launch Pad to move in any direction while flying through the air. Here’s what you need to know.

Octane’s unique set of fast-paced abilities makes him one of the most mobile characters in Apex Legends, but players have now found a new trick with his Launch Pad that can improve his kit in-game.

While there have been some unusual exploits and glitches surrounding his ultimate, such as the double jump glitch which has recently reappeared, a clever technique that gives players even more control over this ability has been found.

Octane in apex legends
Respawn Entertainment
A clever trick has been found with Octane’s Launch Pad ultimate in Apex Legends.

The trick was shared by Apex Legends Redditor u/Dailivel, who explained that it is possible to alter the direction of Octane’s jump pad movement, regardless of the angle you approach it from.

Usually, Apex Legends players are launched in a straight line after springing off the Jump Pad, but you can now have more control and choose exactly where you want to land.

The exploit is caused by a strange interaction with the Apex Legends melee animation, even allowing players to quickly launch themselves backwards depending on what is needed during a match.

How to move any direction with Octane’s Jump Pad

  1. Load into an Apex Legends game with Octane.
  2. Place Octane’s Launch Pad on the ground when it is available.
  3. Stand right next to the jump pad and press the melee button to start the punch animation.
  4. During this animation, simply move onto the launch pad and push in the direction you want to fly.

You can go any direction with Octane’s jump pad as long as you input the direction after punching. from apexuniversity

Make sure not to jump, slide, or run onto the pad, or this simply won’t work, and you’ll be sent forward as normal. Just simply stand, melee, then select the direction.

So, there you have it. Once you follow these steps you should be able to quickly move in any direction from Octane’s launch pad, without having to change the angle you approach from.

Unfortunately, this hasn’t been tested out for controller players, but presumably similar use of the movement toggle should have the same outcome.

This clever trick can be quite difficult to master and it might be worth practicing it a few times before you start relying on it in a live game. But, once you get the hang of it, it can be great to pull off when you’re in a tight spot.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.