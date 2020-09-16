How to get free Bloodhound Apex Legends skin with Twitch Prime

Apex Legends players have yet another new skin to look forward to in September thanks to Prime Gaming (formerly known as Twitch Prime) — and this time, it’s for the Technological Tracker, Bloodhound.

Season 6 brought new Legend Rampart to the Apex Games, and a fresh skin for her with Prime Gaming, but this time it’s one of the original Legends being shown some love.

Rampart’s ‘Custom Finish’ skin is still available on the service, and you can find out how to get it before the new Bloodhound skin becomes available.

Bloodhound’s new look is called ‘Will of the Allfather’, with multiple hues of purple and orange spread across Bloodhound’s standard outfit, sure to make you stand out among the crowd.

How to unlock Bloodhound’s new skin on Prime Gaming

For Prime Gaming members, the new skin isn’t available until Monday, September 21, but it’s worth finding out how to get it so you can be the first one wearing it when you drop in to King’s Canyon or World’s Edge.

Here’s what you have to do to unlock the skin to use in-game:

Visit the Apex Legends page on the Prime Gaming website. Log in with the credentials for your Twitch account that has an active Prime subscription. Click the CLAIM NOW button above the ‘Will of the Allfather’ Bloodhound skin. When prompted, click to link your EA account with your Twitch account. Once your accounts have been linked, the item will be claimed and added to your in-game inventory the next time you log into the game.

Of course, if you’re not a Prime Gaming subscriber, you unfortunately won’t be able to unlock the skin when it releases on September 21. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, however, you will be a Prime Gaming member already — so it’s well worth checking out.

We’ve seen some great skins arrive for free in Apex Legends thanks to Twitch Prime and Prime Gaming — and it doesn’t look as though that will be stopping any time soon.